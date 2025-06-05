This Cheese Day, go back for seconds with this super indulgent Million Dollar Mac & Cheese recipe

Say cheese! Whether you’re a die-hard cheddar fan, a provolone devotee, or just here for the Parmesan, there’s one thing we can all agree on: cheese is better with pasta. And no pasta does it justice quite like mac and cheese. But we’re not talking about the boxed kind from your college days — this is Million Dollar Mac and Cheese, and it’s ready to steal the show. This recipe is from Carlsbad Cravings. Million Dollar Mac & Cheese

Million Dollar Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

1 pound macaroni, 4 tbsps butter, ¼ cup all-purpose flour, 3 cups milk, 1 (12 oz.) can evaporated milk, 1 tbsp cornstarch, 1 tbsp Dijon mustard, 1 tbsp chicken bouillon, 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp garlic powder, 1 tsp dried parsley, 1 tsp salt, ½ tsp pepper, ½ tsp red pepper flakes (optional), 4 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese, 6 to 8 slices provolone cheese, 1 cup sour cream, 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Panko Topping (optional):

¾ cup panko breadcrumbs, 2 tbsps butter, 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions, just until al dente. Once cooked, drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. Preheat your oven to 350°F and lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish. Set it aside.

In a large pan, melt 4 tbsps of butter over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk constantly for about 2 mins to cook out the raw taste. Lower the heat and gradually whisk in the milk. In a separate bowl, stir the cornstarch into the evaporated milk, then add it to the skillet along with the Dijon mustard, chicken bouillon, onion powder, garlic powder, parsley, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes (if using).

Bring the sauce to a gentle boil, whisking constantly. Once it bubbles, reduce the heat and let it simmer until thickened but still creamy. Turn off the heat and stir in the cheddar cheese until fully melted and silky smooth.

Then add the cooked pasta into the cheese sauce and stir until every noodle is fully coated. The mixture will seem extra saucy — that’s exactly what you want.

Pour half of the mac and cheese into the prepared baking dish. Add an even layer of provolone slices on top, followed by a smooth layer of sour cream. Pour in the rest of the macaroni mixture and spread it evenly. Finish with a generous sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

For the optional (but highly recommended) panko topping, melt butter with olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the breadcrumbs and cook until golden brown. Sprinkle over the mac and cheese for an added crunch.

Bake uncovered for 25–30 mins, or until the cheese is bubbly and provolone is fully melted. If you’re skipping the panko, broil the top for a couple of minutes to get that golden finish. Let it rest for 10 minutes before serving — then prepare for your taste buds to celebrate right along with you.

And there you have it! Whether you're sharing it at a potluck or hoarding the leftovers, this Million Dollar Mac and Cheese is the dish to beat.