Ugadi 2024: Cook up flavours and fun in this festive meal

Time to wish your friends and family a very happy Ugadi today. The day marls the onset of the Telugu New Year. Like all festivals, it is accompanied by joy tradition as much as it is also about a food indulgence. We got chefs to share recipes of a few dishes for you to try, so happy cooking! Whip up an Ugadi fest today with the best of taste and culinary tradition (Shutterstock)

MUVVANKAYA

Inputs by Tushar Bhattacharya, Senior Sous Chef, Peshwa Pavilion, ITC Maratha Mumbai



Muvvankaya( ITC Maratha Mumbai )



Ingredients

Brinjal, onion - 250gm (each)

Tomatoes - 5

Gingelly oil - 100ml

Green chillies - 3

Curry leaves - 6

Coriander leaves - 25g

Turmeric, cumin seeds, mustard seeds - 1tsp (each)

Salt, to taste

For the paste (Dry roast everything)

Poppy seeds - 1tbsp

Tamarind - 50g

White til - 1tbsp

Coriander seeds - 2tbsp

Dry coconut - 50g

Ginger, garlic - 25g (each)

Dry red chillies - 5

Turmeric - 1tsp

Method

Heat oil in a kadai, fry brinjal then keep aside. Add mustard, curry and cumin seeds, onion, tomatoes and sauté. Add the paste, fried brinjals, salt to taste and coriander leaves. Serve hot.

RICE GETS TANGY

Both lemon rice and tamarind rice are a must-have on the table. T Prakash, Culinary Director, Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra shares how to make these two rice preparations.

Lemon Rice



Perk up the festive table with some lemon rice( Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra)

Ingredients

Basmati rice, boiled - 2 cups

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Curry leaves - 10

Salt, to taste

Butter – 1 tbsp

Lemon juice – 2 tbsp

Raw peanuts – 2 tbsp

Mustard seeds - 2 pinches

Red chillies – 2, dried

Onion, finely chopped - 1 small

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tsp

Red chili powder - ¼ tsp

Fresh coriander leaves, for garnish

Method

Cook basmati rice and season with fresh lemon juice. Set aside. Melt butter in a pan, add mustard seeds, peanuts, dried red chilies, and curry leaves. Fry for a minute and add chopped onion and sauté. Add ginger-garlic, turmeric and red chili powder. Then add the seasoned rice to the pan and gently mix. Cook for four minutes and remove from heat. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Tamarind rice (Puliyogare)



Tangy tamarind rice (Puliyogare) is another must-have (Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra )

Ingredients

Tamarind - 1 lemon-sized ball

Gingelly oil (Indian sesame oil) - 2 tbsp

Black mustard seeds – ½ tsp

Chana dal - 1 tsp

Raw unsalted peanuts - 1 tbsp

Curry leaves - a few

Dry red chillies, torn into pieces - 3

Finely chopped onions (optional) - ½ cup

Hing - 1/4 tsp

Cooked rice - 4 cups

Salt to taste

Method

Soak the tamarind in 3/4 cup warm water for 30 minutes, then extract the juice of tamarind with fingers and discard any seeds and pulp that remains. Heat the oil in a wide pan and add the mustard seeds, chana dal, and peanuts. Allow the mustard seeds to pop and the peanuts and dal to roast to a light golden brown. Add the curry leaves, red chillies, hing, and onions (if using) and roast for 2-3 minutes. Add the tamarind. Season with salt and let the mixture boil until it thickens slightly. Now add the cooked rice and mix. Let the rice sit for an hour before serving. Enjoy with curd, papad and red chili coconut chutney.

QUICK FIXES



Prepare these accompaniments to go with the festive meal. Chef Prakash Mohanarangan, Dakshin, ITC Grand Central shares these chutney recipes:

Prepare these chutneys as an accompaniment to the dishes ( ITC Grand Central )





Beetroot Chutney Recipe

Heat oil in a pan, add urad and chana dal and roast well. Add ginger, garlic and onion. Sauté and add green chili, beetroot, and coconut. Add tamarind and grind coarsely. Heat oil and add mustard, red chili, curry leaves and hing.

Ridge gourd chutney

Heat oil in a pan, urad and chana dal roast well. Add ginger, garlic and onion. Add green chili, ridge gourd and coconut and cook well. Add tamarind and grind coarsely. Heat oil and add mustard, red chili, curry leaves and hing.