Warm up your festivities: Autumn menus to try this season

Warmth of grains and vegetables Autumn menus to try this autumn season

Sarson ka saag(Photo: Adobe Stock)

The change of season calls for traditional grains like bajra and ragi, providing warmth and nutrition as temperatures start to dip. “Lots of green leafy vegetables which can be turned into beautiful saag sabzis such as sarson ka saag and purvanchal ka saag are also highlights of the season. Another season favourite is dal makhni which provides enough fat, and also complements the festive spirit,” remarks Bhushan Ganorkar, executive chef at DoubleTree by Hilton, Panaji.

Autumn desserts

Pumpkin and cheese tart(Photo: Adobe Stock)

The festive season, be it Navratri or Diwali, is marked by mouth-watering desserts. Chef Gagandeep Singh Bedi, director of Culinary at Roseate Hotels and Resorts, has prepared a unique festival menu for autumn that includes delicacies like pumpkin and sage tart, butternut squash and Danish blue salad with fresh arugula. “To complement the menu, a selection of seasonal cocktails and wines is also available featuring flavours like spiced apple cider and mulled wine,” he adds.

A blend of Indian and European flavours

Kebab and Tikki sampler at the 1911, The Imperial

As India celebrates the onset of the autumn season, blending flavours of multiple cuisines can be an interesting take this festive season. “Our autumn menu is a testament to the seamless fusion of tradition and innovation, paying homage to classic European and Indian dishes while offering new and exciting flavour profiles,” said Philippe Agnese, executive chef at The Imperial. This thoughtfully curated menu includes dishes such as Caesar salad, paneer sabudana burger and palak badami kofta, among others.

Seasonal produce

Pumpkin sabzi(Photo: Shutterstock)

For a seasonal touch to your mealtimes, incorporate ingredients such as pumpkin, sweet potato and gourds. Chef Sania Naqvi also suggests adding millet to the mix. “Millets harvested during the early winters also make an appearance in the form of rahi roti (pahadi cuisine), bajre ki rotla (a Gujarati variation) and jowar puffs,” she says, adding, “During the festive season, kachori is served with pumpkin sabzi, in Uttar Pradesh which is unlike other parts of North India.”