When Zappfresh founders rang doorbells with Valentines Eve orders

We spoke to Deepanshu Manchanda, Managing Director, Zappfresh, and Prreya Aggarwal, Director, Zappfresh, after the video was released to understand the thinking behind it.

As part of a Valentine’s initiative, the couple behind Zappfresh chose to personally deliver select orders placed a day earlier. There was no dramatic build up. No elaborate set up. Just a simple decision to step out and meet early consumers face to face.

On most days, food delivery is routine. A notification appears, the bell rings, the order is collected, and the interaction ends there. But on Valentine’s Eve in Delhi NCR, a few residents opened their doors to find something unexpected. Standing outside with their Meevaa Foods orders were the founders themselves.

Deepanshu said the idea came from a basic belief about brand building. “In food, especially in categories like frozen ready to cook or ready to eat, trust is everything. Consumers are not just buying convenience. They are evaluating quality, sourcing, hygiene and consistency. When someone chooses a new brand, they are placing trust in something still building its reputation.” He added that early stage brands must recognise that trust is earned, not assumed.

“Marketing can create awareness. But credibility comes from behaviour. We felt it was important to show that there are real people behind the brand who take that responsibility seriously.” For Prreya, the decision was also about acknowledging the role of the consumer in a brand’s early journey.

“Food becomes part of someone’s home. It becomes part of routines and family moments. If people are willing to give a new brand a chance, that deserves more than a transactional relationship.” She said meeting customers in person reinforced what matters most.

“You can focus on operations and expansion, but at the end of the day, it is the consumer who decides whether you remain relevant. Building that relationship from the start is important.”

In many ways, the campaign reflects a broader shift in how emerging food brands are choosing to communicate balancing operational scale with personal storytelling. Sometimes, brand building begins not with large campaigns, but with moments that feel real, unexpected, and shared.

For a young brand operating in a competitive space, visibility helps. But sustained growth depends on trust, consistency and consumer confidence. On Valentine’s Eve, instead of relying solely on promotions, this couple chose to introduce their brand at the doorstep. A small act, perhaps, but one that reflects how they intend to build their relationship with consumers going forward.



