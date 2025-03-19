Where to grab a bite that lives up to the hype: 9 must try sandwich stops in Delhi NCR

Sliced cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, placed neatly in between buttered sides of a pair of breads. And voila! It’s the conventional sandwich, we know, that takes us back to school-time-lunch-breaks. 9 places that have proved their worth to be on the list of your ‘must-try-sandwich-stops’ in Delhi NCR(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Creating fun and unique variation of this existing tiffin, has had a positive outcome among the foodies, who love exploring with what’s been served on their plate and eventually pinning them on their grams.

Here are 9 places that have proved their worth to be on the list of your ‘must-try-sandwich-stops’ in Delhi NCR.

Koby’s

An ideal pitstop for anyone who forgot their breakfast, to grab a coffee and sandwich on their way to work. Koby’s serves delightful sandwiches made from fresh ingredients and a cozy interior, for customers who wish to dine-in.

Must Try: Avocado on Sourdough and Chicken Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Location: Shop K-3 & 4, Block B, Near Gyan Bharti School, Saket, New Delhi

Price: ₹500 for two people (approx.)

Cactus Lily

A gourmet sandwich shop with a compact interior, co-founded by sibling due- Soham and Tanya Banerjee, is on the list of delhites, with their crazy menu. Yummy combinations in between slices are making their way into its audiences’ hearts.

Must Try: Bengali Katsu Sandwich and Tuk Spiced Potato Sandwich (both bestsellers)

Location: Shop SF/52, 1st Floor, Galleria Commercial Complex, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Price: ₹500 for two orders (approx.)

Blue Door Cafe

Nestled in the busy lanes of Khan Market, Blue Door Café is a serene spot known for its handcrafted sandwiches, among other gourmet items on its menu, made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. From classic favourites like ham & cheese, veggie-clubs to bold and artisanal creations, every bite is packed with surprising flavours.

Must Try: Croque Monsieur and Mushroom & Spinach in Focaccia

Location: 66, Middle Lane, Khan Market, New Delhi

Price for 2: ₹2,000 for two orders (approx.)

Pete’s Deli

By now it is quite a name and has been tried and ‘tasted’ by many. Pete’s Deli has a wide fan base, that is loyal to the sandwich outlet. The most widespread compliment that it has garnered is regarding its consistent performance in good-breads and prompt service. Bonus point- they have options of both cold and hot sandwiches!

Must Try: Chicken Parm and Pulled Barbeque Jackfruit

Location: Shop E-18/2, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Price: ₹700 for two (approx.)

Espresso AnyDay

Established in November 2024, this café has garnered attention for its unique décor and welcoming atmosphere and of course, the sandwich menu. The items places that one gets to choose provides a range of protein to choose from along with healthy and crunchy veggies for the non-meat eaters.

Must Try: Chilli Chicken Sausage Melt and PBJ Melt.

Location: 447, 2nd Floor, Hamilton CT Road, Opposite Regency Park-2, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Price: ₹1,000 for two (approx.)

Paul

This French chain of bakery-cafe made its way to the lanes of Delhi in 2019. And since then it has never seen its café-space empty. Bustling with people, and tables sprawling with colourful orders, Paul gives-off a cozy yet energetic vibe. And the best part, is their flattering sandwich menu, that offers both cold and hot slices.

Must Try: Roasted Veggie Ciabatta Sandwich and Chicken Caesar Sandwich

Location: 28A, Ambience Mall, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Price: ₹1,700 for two (approx.)

Roasted

The classic clubhouse, toasted paninis and croissant- Roasted by Roseate serves an array of sandwich choices that fall under these three variations. With options in both veg and non-veg, it wins the hearts of its customers, in both plate and their grams.

Must Try: Roasted vegetables, olives, broccoli pesto and English cheddar and Grilled chicken, grilled ham, tomatoes, lettuce and their signature in-house mayo.

Location: Plot 7, Ground Floor, LSC, Pocket 6-7, Opposite Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Price: ₹3,000 for two (approx.)

Lexi’s

How many sandwiches are too many sandwiches? No right answers for this except, as many as one pleases. This place, flaunting its bright blue interiors, that matches perfectly with their overall aesthetics, are acing the game with interesting sandwich combinations, that each customer is sure to come back for.

Must Try: Lamb Birria sandwich and Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

Location: 763, Chakarpur, Near Lotus Villas, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Price: ₹1,000 for two (approx.)

Melt House

Quite like its name, Melt House serves one of the most mouthwatering sandwich menus, in Delhi. Its unique take on experimenting with the OG grilled-cheese leaves its customers fall short of words to describe the experience and, with a tiny bit of glutton.

Must Try: Classic 4 Cheese Melt and Vegan FTS

Location: 74, 2nd Floor, Block M, Road 5, Greater Kailash 2 (GK 2), New Delhi

Price: ₹1,800 for two (approx.)

By Rajlekha Roy Burman