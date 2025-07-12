Tennis player Iga Swiatek's strawberry yoghurt pasta gatecrashes Wimbledon discourse: Here's the recipe!

Iga Swiatek is setting more than just tennis trends. Iga Swiatek's Polish strawberry and yoghurt pasta has taken Wimbledon discourse by storm: Here's the recipe!(Photos: X, Polish Feast)

The Polish tennis player sent shockwaves, followed by an insurmountable gush of curiosity when she nonchalantly declared that she was in fact, craving strawberries — with pasta!

Now whole strawberries, yoghurt and pasta have to sound like one diabolical concoction, Iga, simply said, "Why is it such a big thing? Everybody should eat that. I think in summer kids are eating it a lot. I don't know. It’s just a perfect mix of tastes".

And she's not wrong. This very interesting take on pasta isn't an odd craving she has found solace in. It's actually a rather popular Polish dish that goes by the name of makaron z truskawkami.

And now that you've sat with the idea for a while, a bowl of sweet, cold, carb-iness with a hit of very chic strawberries, especially in this clammy weather, sounds pretty good! So here's the recipe!

Makaron z truskawkami

Ingredients: Dried pasta - 1 cup (fusilli works best for this recipe though any shape of your liking is just fine), fresh strawberries - 450gms, mild honey - 3 to 4tbsps (can be replaced with castor sugar or maple syrup), sour cream - 6tbsps (can be replaced with sour cream or yoghurt), vanilla extract - 1/4tsp; for garnish — fresh mint leaves, almond flakes - 1tbsp

Method: For the pasta, fill a medium-sized saucepan with water, cover it with a lid, and bring it to a boil. Add a small pinch of salt. Stir in the pasta and cook it uncovered. While the pasta cooks, start preparing the sauce.

Begin by rinsing the strawberries well under cold running water, then gently dry them with a paper towel. Remove the green tops and slice the strawberries in half setting a few aside for garnish. Transfer the halved strawberries to a bowl. Add the honey, sour cream, and vanilla extract. Mash everything together with a fork. For a chunkier texture, mash lightly and leave some pieces intact.

For a smoother consistency use a blender or food processor. Pour this sauce over the pasta and garnish with spare strawberry slices, mint leaves and some almond flakes.

(recipe from the Polonist)

So will you be treating your taste buds to bites of this Polish deliciousness this weekend?