Winter’s here, and restaurant menus just got a whole lot cosier

Winter’s here and restaurants have unveiled whole new menus to cozy up to. From rich, slow‑braised mains to spiced desserts and beverages to warm you up, these seasonal flavours are designed for chilly Christmas nights and good company. Indulge in winter menus

European flavours set the tone for winter For Christmas, Le Café has introduced a winter menu shaped around warm, nostalgic flavours that reflect

the comfort. Founder Ashesh Sajnani says, “The highlights include the Truffle Mushroom Cappuccino, an

aromatic and velvety blend of mushrooms infused with delicate truffle notes, setting a soothing tone for winter dining. The Spiced Chicken Roulade follows as a hearty festive highlight - tender chicken rolled

with seasonal herbs and enriched with a deep jus that embodies celebratory warmth. Then there’s Ratatouille

Crepes, inspired by rustic European winter kitchens, wrap slow-cooked vegetables in soft savoury crepes, balancing elegance with comforting familiarity.”

CinCin has ushered in the winter festive season with A Tavola!, a special menu inspired by one of Italy’s most cherished traditions: gathering at the table to share food, linger over conversations and celebrate togetherness. Meals become communal rituals and the joy of the season is felt most strongly when plates are passed, wines refilled and everyone is invited to partake. Chef Dayamani Singh says, “It begins with dishes designed to be placed at the centre of the table and enjoyed together like, Cavoletti di Bruxelles, charred Brussels sprouts over smoky roasted red pepper sauce, Zucca al Forno, butternut pumpkin roasted in the Lombardy style with blue cheese, walnuts and smoked chilli oil. The pizzas and pastas continue this celebration of sharing. Pizza Frutti di Mare, Casarecce alla Norma, Cappelletti al Ragu and Lasagne Verdure are made to be placed in the middle of the table, passed between friends and family, and enjoyed the way Italians do during the festive season: generously and without rush.”

Small plates bring in big joy Its the season of sharing and caring.

Small plates are meant for sharing and encouraging tasting many flavours. Akarshan Brar Gill co-founder of The Sip Society says, “For those looking to indulge, small plates bring in celebratory elegance, the Chilli & Pistachio Burrata with Lavash Chips, our signature Charcuterie Board, and a selection of decadent desserts. Highlights include the Chocolate Fondant, the Callebaut Cookie Skillet with Homemade Peanut Butter Ice Cream, and the Pistachio Mousse with Fresh Raspberries. Each dish has been crafted to feel comforting yet exciting, something you’d want to share over long conversations, mulled drinks and festive celebrations. It’s our way of making Christmas dining feel warm, memorable, and just a little indulgent exactly how the season should be.”

Sips that keep you warm A winter menu isn’t complete without beverages that keep you warm through the season. Chef Ashish Singh, from Cafe Delhi Heights says, “Our winter drink selection features a classic Hot Toddy, a bright and refreshing Cranberry Punch, and the decadent Chocolate Bomb. Each sip brings its own festive charm, from soothing warmth to playful indulgence..”

Sweet treats for the festive season Christmas and sweets go together. Parvana Mistry, Operations Director at Parsi Dairy Farm says, “Each of our Christmas specials celebrates the season in its own way. Our White Chocolate Strawberry Kaju Katli combines the richness of tradition while adding a modern sparkle to a timeless favourite, while our Hot Chocolate and Chocolate Walnut Fudge are pure indulgence to bring cosy winter warmth. The Christmas Cupcake adds a playful festive touch, reminding us that the holidays are as much about joy as they are about heritage.”

How to create your winter menu at home Start by picking a theme- Indian, global, healthy, festive.

Ensure seasonal ingredients like

Veggies: cauliflower, carrots, spinach, methi, peas, sweet potatoes, radish

Fruits: oranges, strawberries, apples, guavas

Herbs & spices: ginger, garlic, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg are on the menu

Winter menus are incomplete without something warm or indulgent.

Drinks: masala chai, hot chocolate, mulled apple drink, spiced coffee

Desserts: warm brownies, apple crumble, gajar halwa, spiced cake