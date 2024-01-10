Glacier ice from the fjords will soon make its way into Dubai's cocktail scene

Coming across news at the intersection of the alco-bev industry and glacier conservation is extremely rare, but Arctic Ice, a Greenland-based startup, is making it happen—literally. The company plans to build a business around the collection of "untouched" ice from the Arctic to sell exclusively in UAE bars. While the idea might instantly trigger concerns about environmental risks, the company promises the use of carbon-neutral vessels shortly.

Known as Arctic Ice, the claim is that the ice will be harvested from the "pristine glaciers of Greenland" and cleared by labs before being "expertly packaged" and shipped to Dubai.

"Arctic Ice is sourced directly from the natural glaciers in the Arctic, which have been in a frozen state for more than 100,000 years. These parts of the ice sheets have not been in contact with any soils or contaminated by pollutants produced by human activities. This makes Arctic Ice the cleanest H2O on Earth," Arctic Ice further explained on the website.