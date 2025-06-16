Pride month in Delhi: Where to sip, celebrate, and show your colours

As the rainbow flags go up this June, Delhi-NCR’s culinary scene is raising a toast to love, inclusivity, and fabulous flavours. Celebrate Pride month with unique and colourful cocktails(Photo: IKIGAI by Cafe Delhi Heights)

Whether you’re here for the glitter or the gin, here’s where to get your fix this Pride Month.

Tasting the rainbow

Sidecar is celebrating Pride with a curated menu that features cocktails such as Out and Proud (gin and red berry), Born This Way (whisky with matcha-honey syrup), Slay (gin and mango), and Good Vibes Only (vodka with jamun cumin shrub). There’s also a number of pop-ups and panels to look forward to. “We believe in celebrating love, embracing diversity, and being vocal advocates for equality every single day,” says head of operations Lopsang G Lama.

Weekend sips

Elsewhere, IKIGAI by Cafe Delhi Heights has crafted Sip With Pride. The special cocktail menu is inspired by the rainbow flag and is being served every Friday through Sunday this month. “Signature drinks include Smoke Water, Purple Sour, and Charming, each embodying a core value of the LGBTQIA+ movement, celebrating love, self-acceptance, empowerment, and freedom,” says founder and head mixologist Sarthak Batra.

Drinks with a side of performance

Over at Depot48, Pride is being celebrated with a special cocktail menu, performances by queer artistes and experimental bar takeovers.

Offerings include Venice B*tch (vodka and grapefruit), Anxiety (vodka with spiced mango), Pink Pony Club (gin with pomegranate), Hallucination (tequila with bird’s eye chilli), and Houdini (whisky with apple juice). “What matters is who feels at home here long after the hashtags disappear,” shares co-founder Vikas Narula, adding, “I put together this menu for the crowd that built our bar culture: queer, chaotic, and excellent.”

Mela vibes

Social’s packed events calendar includes a curated Satrangi Mela featuring workshops, flea markets, and drag performances. “Through these events and our special cocktail menu, we aim to reach people across communities and remind them they have a space to express, connect, and just be. That’s what Pride means to us: showing up when it truly matters,” says chief growth officer Divya Aggarwal.