World Champagne Day: Delicious champagne-infused recipes you must try

World Champagne Day, October 25, is the perfect excuse to pop a bottle of bubbly and experiment with creative and luxurious recipes that showcase champagne as more than just a celebratory drink. From a light champagne vinaigrette to a creamy risotto, we’ve gathered some exciting champagne-based creations.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or just looking to elevate your meal, these recipes will bring a touch of elegance to your table. From a light champagne vinaigrette to a creamy risotto, here are some exciting champagne-based creations.

Champagne and fig crostini

Champagne & fig crostini

This simple yet elegant appetizer combines sweet figs, tangy goat cheese, and the distinct flavor of champagne. Perfect for pairing with your favorite bubbly.

Ingredients:

100 ml Champagne

4 slices Toasted baguette

4 Sliced figs

2 tbsp Goat cheese

1 tbsp Honey

Fresh thyme for garnish

Method:

Spread goat cheese on toasted baguette slices.

Top with fig slices and drizzle with honey.

Add a splash of champagne over the figs, then garnish with thyme.

This crostini makes for a delightful starter with its sweet and savory layers, made even more luxurious by the champagne drizzle.



- By Chef Mohammed Shahnawaz, Master Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Champagne vinagrette

Champagne vinaigrette

Looking to add a sparkling touch to your salads? This champagne vinaigrette is a light and zesty dressing that enhances mixed greens or roasted vegetables with ease.

Ingredients:

¼ cup Champagne

2 tbsp Champagne vinegar

1 tbsp Honey

½ cup Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Whisk champagne, champagne vinegar, and honey together.

Slowly drizzle in olive oil while whisking continuously.

Season with salt and pepper, and toss with your favorite salad or vegetables.

- By Aquino Lopes, Food and Beverage Manager, Vivanta Goa, Panaji

Champagne risotto

Champagne risotto

Risotto is already a rich and comforting dish, but when champagne is added, it transforms into something extra special. The subtle acidity of the champagne balances the creamy Arborio rice, creating a refined dish that is sure to impress.

Ingredients:

½ cups Arborio rice

1 cup Champagne

4 cups Vegetable or chicken broth (warm)

1 Onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp Butter

½ cup Grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Sauté onions in butter until translucent.

Add Arborio rice and toast lightly for 2-3 minutes.

Pour in champagne and stir until absorbed.

Gradually add broth, one ladle at a time, stirring continuously until the rice is creamy and cooked.

Stir in Parmesan, salt, and pepper.

Chef’s Tip:

“Do not reheat risotto leftovers. Instead, let it return to room temperature for the best texture and flavor.”



By Chef Tushar Malkani, The Yellow House, Goa, IHCL SeleQtions

Mimosa with smoked orange

Mimosa with smoked orange

Give the classic mimosa a sophisticated twist with smoked orange juice. This recipe blends citrus, gin, and champagne for a delightful cocktail with a smoky edge.

Ingredients:

1 Orange, cut in half

1 Orange, cut into slices

30 ml Triple sec

75 ml London Dry Gin

50 ml Champagne

Apple or cherry woodchips for smoking

Method:

Soak the sliced oranges in triple sec and gin overnight.

Smoke the halved oranges on crushed ice for 20 minutes (adjust smoking time to your preference).

Juice the smoked oranges to make fresh smoked orange juice.

In a pitcher, combine the soaked orange slices with their soaking liquor, smoked orange juice, and champagne.

Serve immediately in chilled champagne flutes, garnished with orange slices.

This cocktail will delight guests with its blend of fresh citrus and smoky depth, creating a refreshing yet complex drink for any celebration.





Champagne mascarpone cake

Champagne mascarpone cake

This delightful champagne-infused cake combines the lightness of sponge cake, the richness of mascarpone cream, and the sweetness of strawberry compote, creating a dessert that is perfect for celebrations.

Ingredients:

For the Sponge Cake:

6 Eggs

100 g Sugar

100 g Refined flour

½ tsp Vanilla extract

½ tsp Baking powder

For the Champagne Syrup:

30 g Sugar

20 ml Water

100 ml Champagne

For the Mascarpone cream:

300 g Mascarpone

200 g Whip cream

50 g White chocolate

50 g Fresh cream

For the strawberry compote:

200 g Strawberries

40 g Sugar

40 ml Champagne

1 Cinnamon stick

For garnish:

Frosted fresh fruits

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease an 8” cake tin and line with parchment paper.

For the sponge cake:

Beat eggs, sugar, and vanilla extract until fluffy.

Sift flour and baking powder, then fold it into the egg mixture.

Pour into the cake tin and bake for 25-30 minutes.

Boil sugar and water, cool, and add champagne. Chill until needed.

Make a white chocolate ganache by heating fresh cream and pouring it over chopped white chocolate.

Whip cream and set aside. Mix mascarpone, ganache, and whipped cream to form a smooth mascarpone cream.

Cook strawberries, sugar, champagne, and cinnamon until the strawberries are soft but still hold their shape.

To assemble:

Slice the vanilla sponge into three layers.

Sprinkle champagne syrup on each layer, then spread mascarpone cream and strawberry compote between them.

Finish with mascarpone cream on top and chill for two hours.

Garnish with frosted fruits and serve.



By Chef Rollin Lasrado, Executive Chef – WEST, Smoke House Deli

