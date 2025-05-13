World Cocktail Day: Experts share fun cocktail varieties you can easily make at home using summer staples

To celebrate World Cocktail Day today, we bring you some easy-to-make cocktails made with summer staples, from raw mango to kokum and cucumbers. Here are 6 cocktails you can try: Making easy and delicious cocktails withs summer staples

Sip of Summer

The Sip of Summer cocktail has a base of raw mango and mint

Whether you’re hosting a summer party or simply winding down in your balcony, give your cocktail a desi flavour by adding ingredients like kacha aam (raw mango) and pudina (mint). Mixologist Akshay Bahera from Courtyard By Marriott Ranchi, Jharkhand, recommends: “Muddle raw mango with fresh mint, a splash of lemon juice, sugar, black salt, and topping it off with chilled soda. You can add in a splash of gin, Tequila or vodka. It makes for a hydrating, zingy, and perfect cocktail in the summertime.”

The Green Coast Cooler

Summer cocktails should be uncomplicated - “like a cool breeze in a glass,” says Asmita Rawal, mixologist at DPB Taj Cidade de Goa, Goa, adding. “I focus on bringing coastal elements into every sip. It is a simple drink with readily available ingredients like slices of cucumber, handful of mint leaves, coconut water and lime juice.” Mix all these elements and add a splash of gin along with some ice. Add some salt along the rim of a highball glass and serve with a sprig of mint.

Citrus Garden Spritz

With the summer sun shinning bright, this cooling cocktail can become your go-to. In a glass, muddle orange and lime wedges with some touch of kokum syrup. Add vodka or rum, and stir gently. Top it with some sparkling water and add lots of ice. Suparna Gawas, Mixologist, Wynk, Vivanta Goa, Panaji, says, “I like to use kokum in summer cocktails for a tangy twist that’s both cooling and antioxidant-rich. To add a touch of fancy to your drink, make floral ice cubes by adding hibiscus, rose or marigold petals into your ice tray with filtered water.”

Butterfly Blue Pea Cocktail with Mango and Ice Apple

The blue pea tea cocktail with mango and ice apple chunks

Ingredients:

3 tbsp - Blue pea tea bags

1 cup - Hot water

2.5 tbsp - Sugar

A few Ice Cubes

60 ml - Vodka

1 - lemon wedge

60 ml - Lime-flavoured soda

1 tbsp - Mango pieces

1 tbsp - Ice apple chunks

Method:

Steep the blue pea tea in hot water. Add sugar and stir.

Once the tea has cooled, create the cocktail by pouring the tea and vodka in a highball glass and add ice.

Add mango and ice apple chunks. Squeeze in some lemon juice.

Top the drink off with some lime-flavoured soda.

Garnish with edible flowers or a twist of orange peel. Enjoy.

Inputs by Chef Virendra Rawat, founder, Good Food Concept

The Himalayan Summer

Ingredients:

60 ml - Gin

15 ml - Cherry Blossom Tea

10 ml - Elderflower Syrup

15 ml - Rosso

10 ml - Citric

1 can –Soda

1 - Cherry (for garnish)

Method:

Barring the soda, add all the ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice and stir gently.

Pour it into a Highball glass. Top it with soda.

Garnish with a cherry and enjoy.

Inputs by Siddhant Hule, brand ambassador, Himmaleh Spirits

Merlot Sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle - Merlot

1 - Apple, sliced

1 - Pear, sliced

1 - Orange, sliced

1/2 cup - Strawberries, halved

2 tbsp - Sugar (adjust to taste)

1/2 cup - Orange juice

1 - Cinnamon stick (for garnish)

Orange segments (for garnish)

Method:

In a large pitcher, add the sliced apples, pears, oranges and strawberries, along with sugar.

Release the fruits’ juices by gently muddle them with the sugar using a wooden spoon.

Pour in the orange juice and mix everything.

Add the bottle of Merlot and stir gently.

Cover the pitcher and refrigerate the drink overnight to allow the flavours to deepen and blend together.

Before serving, garnish each glass with an orange segment and add cinnamon stick.

Inputs by Shrikant Sanglodkar, executive chef, Sula Vineyards