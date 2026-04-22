A look into neo-classical sitarist Rishab Sharma’s stage persona: ‘When I wear a cool outfit, I feel like a king’

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s Sitar for Mental Health India Tour 2026, which concluded this past Sunday in Delhi, was a watershed moment for the Indian concert economy. Crossing the ₹50 crore revenue mark, the tour proved that young classical artists are no longer conforming to traditional norms; they are architecting a new fashion landscape. While the sitarist is known for adopting modern elements into his performance, there is deep intent behind the opulence. Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma

“I always used to be rebellious of wearing kurta pyjamas because I felt that it was too overdone as a classical musician. There’s so much India has to offer but we are only stuck to the same silhouettes. I just like to push boundaries and showcase what New India is,” he shares with HTCity.

An affinity for contemporary silhouette Rishab has always been rebellious, especially when it came to wearing the classic kurta pyjamas. “I felt that’s too overdone as a classical musician. There’s so much India has to offer but we are only stuck to the same silhouettes. I just like to push boundaries and showcase what the new India is. So, I started wearing more drapes, flowy outfits, stepping outside the norm ,” he shares with HTCity.

The musician has a deep passion for showcasing what India has to offer and bring it to the world. “Indian fashion is renowned for its luxurious and region-specific fabrics such as Banarasi , Kanjivaram, Malwal, Nazari work, Chikankari, Phulkari, Bandhani, Mirror work ... I mean, there’s so much. Now, I take my stage as an opportunity to showcase all of that by adding a little bit of myself to it.”