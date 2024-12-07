Alia Bhatt to Pooja Hegde show how to delve into velvet this wedding season
With the winter wedding season here, it's a good idea to bring out your velvet sarees and suit sets for the festivities ahead.
BELIEVE IN OLIVE
For a classy statement, emulate actor Alia Bhatt in an olive green velvet saree that comes with antique gota patti and sequin scalloped work along the border. Amp up the look with a blouse filled with intricate work like taar embroidery and sequin adornments.
BET ON THE CORSET
Nothing screams on trend than a velvet corset bralette blouse à la actor Kiara Advani. With a sweetheart neckline and strapless silhouette, the champagne hue bodice paired with the sheer pallu and the mermaid cut skirt is a stunner like no other.
A CAPE DRAPE
Exuding a contemporary party girl ensemble, actor Bhumi Pednekar’s cape and skirt set in velvet is perfect for a cocktail party. Ditching the traditionals, slip into a statement bralette along with a skirt and cape set in the lush fabric to stay comfortable.
A TIMELESS STYLE
If you are one who likes to opt for a timeless choice, take notes from actor Sonakshi Sinha this wedding season. In a quintessential velvet style, go for a navy blue velvet kurta set boasting of aari and zardozi work. It will be a pièce de résistance in your wardrobe.
SUIT SUIT KARDA
Like actor Pooja Hegde, keep it strictly traditional in a silk shaneel velvet salwar suit featuring intricate zardozi and mirror embroidery work. The full-sleeved burgundy velvet short kurta with a contrasting salwar and dupatta ranks high on the ethnic metre.