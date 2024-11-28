Almost Gods to Naymish: How homegrown brands are popularising artwork on clothes

From sneakers to oversized silhouettes and bold prints, streetwear's popularity in India continues to grow. Once a niche subculture, it has evolved into a medium of self-expression, with homegrown designers turning their creations into wearable art- think hand-painted designs, digital prints and abstract art. India’s streetwear scene is transforming fashion into a canvas of self-expression.

Connecting fashion and identity

With India's streetwear market valued at ₹5.3 lakh crore and projected to reach $124.4 billion (approximately 100.4 crore) by 2029, the movement towards grungier, art-inspired fashion has caught on. Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, for instance, was spotted wearing a fusion of ethnic and edgy, urban outfits during his recent tour.

For Dhruv Khurana, founder of Almost Gods, the connection between art and fashion is personal. “Art expands the garment beyond utility to a direct display of identity.” His shirts aren’t merely items of clothing. The designs are purposeful, layered with meaning that goes far beyond the aesthetic, inviting anyone who sees them to pause and think. He explains, "Anyone who’s a consumer of fashion products would be a consumer of art in fashion."

A Statista survey found that 71% of Gen Z fashion consumers said their main goal was to express their personality through clothing. This is further driven by young shoppers' inclination for purchasing unique, artisanal pieces and a movement that veers away from fast fashion to more sustainable wardrobes.

On the lookout for unique pieces

Fashion enthusiasts are looking for more than reproductions or simply jumping on a trend feels Anas Sheikh, founder of 23°N 69°E. “Our pieces are works of art: a true piece of art can only be made once. No two prints are ever identical,”

As Tuhina Shukla, founder of Naymish explains, “People are moving away from mass-produced, generic styles and leaning towards designs with a story.”

Her own designs are often inspired by iconic artists such as French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Dutch impressionist Vincent Van Gogh.