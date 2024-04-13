Baisakhi 2024: Get inspired by Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and other Bollywood beauties on what to wear today

In our country, we celebrate Baisakhi every year marking the onset of spring. It also means the end of harvest season. So obviously the festivities are bright and joyous! This year, take inspiration from the following Bollywood actors on how to brighten up the day on this special occasion with colourful attires which bring a smile to your face. Celebrity inspired looks for Baisakhi 2024

Glow in yellow

Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan in bright yellow ethnic outfits

This Baisakhi you can shine as bright as the sun in the happiest colour of the spectrum. You can either opt for a lightweight chanderi anarkali kurta, paired with a comfortable sharara like Alia Bhatt did. Or wrap yourself in 9 yards of elegance like Sara Ali Khan in this gorgeous mulmul saree. Both these outfits are perfect for the summer

Dazzle in orange

Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra slay in orange attire

The next colour in the list is just as bright, but with a deeper intense undertone. You can colour yourself orange with grace like Kangana Ranaut did in this Kanjivaram saree with a beautiful pink and gold border. Or if you want to keep it casual, opt for a floral breezy tangerine dress like Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Gleam in green

Kiara Advani and Sonakshi Sinha look like royalty in green

Green is a colour which signifies royalty. If you prefer a subtle look, take inspiration from Kiara Advani’s cotton kurta and palazzo set in a pastel pista green shade. The white embroidery and matching dupatta bring an air of freshness to the OOTD. Or you can go all out regal like Sonakshi Sinha in this bottle green short kurti paired with a long skirt. Add gajra in your hair for a dramatic flair

Radiant in red

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone redefine elegance in red

Red is the colour of passion and love. It has the ability to instantly brighten up your face as well as mood. While Katrina Kaif’s lightweight cupro gharara set is comfortable yet chic and stylish, Deepika Padukone’s banarasi saree redefines elegance. Take your pick! For a bold look, add a red hot pout

Pretty in pink

Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor shine in pink

No matter what the shade of pink is, the colour manages to make you look pretty and festive. This is the perfect choice for the joyous celebrations of Baisakhi. You can either make heads turn in a rani pink suit inspired by the one Shraddha Kapoor has donned here, or opt for a more subtle hue like Janhvi Kapoor did in her tissue saree

Which happy colour are you planning to choose today?