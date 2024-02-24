 Kiara Advani on stereotypes in Bollywood: 'All top actresses today are married' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani reacts to stereotypes about actors in Bollywood post marriage: 'All top actresses today are married'

Kiara Advani reacts to stereotypes about actors in Bollywood post marriage: 'All top actresses today are married'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 24, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Kiara Advani tied the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in 2023. The actor has now spoken about her career after marriage.

Kiara Advani is aware of the stereotypes that prevail in the film industry about actors who choose to get married early. In a new report from ABP Live, Kiara was speaking at the ABP Conclave, when she said that the audience today has evolved, so whether an actor is married or not is ‘immaterial’. She married actor Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023. (Also read: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first wedding anniversary: 5 cute moments from their love story)

Kiara Advani will be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.
Kiara Advani will be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.

What Kiara Advani said

At the summit, Kiara Advani talked in detail about the topic and said, “(People used to say) Why is she (a female actor) getting married? She's just reaching that phase and all of that. But kudos to the audience because I think they have evolved. We keep saying to the directors, producers, or actors, or female actors who've taken on that, but kudos to the audience because they see you as a character.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

'Post-marriage, I've signed two of my biggest films'

Kiara, who has Don 3 and Game Changer in her kitty, further added that she is good at balancing the personal and the professional. “So whether I'm married, whether I'm a mother, whether I'm someone's daughter, whatever that is, that's immaterial in that moment. And I think I can say that, post-marriage, I've signed two of my biggest films. And I think, of course, we have so many actresses. I think all the top actresses today are all married. So that speaks volumes in itself and that's a positive change… I believe I am good at balancing my personal and professional lives. So if I want to do something, I will go for it, and then, because I manage everything else, I never thought about my career unless I knew I would do what I said," she added.

Kiara is shooting for Shankar's Game Changer with Ram Charan. She was recently announced as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3.

Follow Us On