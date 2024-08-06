Best of fashion moments from Paris Olympics 2024

Style moments from Paris Olympics that became the talking point.

With the biggest sporting event happening in the fashion capital of the world, it is only obvious that it has to be high on glam. From athletes to Hollywood celebrities, everyone seems to have upped their sartorial stakes at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 by serving looks. Have a dekko.

Simone Biles' leotard

Simone Biles in a sparkly leotard.

American gymnast Simone Biles, who won a gold medal, at the Paris Olympics, caught everyone's attention with her makeup and outfit during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's All Around Final. The 27-year-old dazzled in a sequined leotard that looked stylish to the core.

Arno Kamminga's swimming trunk

Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga might have finished in the sixth spot in the Men's 100m breaststroke, but his swim trunks certainly won gold. The 28-year-old sported a tightly fitted pair of trunks, but the moment of surprise came when he stepped out of the pool. His trunks created an optical illusion that made him appear almost naked and left the internet in a tizzy.

China's Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao

China's Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao.

he shooting kit seen on China's Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao were equal parts futuristic and voguish. Their shooting uniform had the perfect fit and looked apt for a ramp show. While there were also a few naysayers, who believed that this fit is not appropriate for shooting.

Snoop Dogg's equestrian uniform

Snoop Dogg's look for 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Snoop Dogg is gradually proving to be 2024's style icon as he brought in new energy to the sports event in a full equestrian uniform. The rapper wore white breeches paired with a dressage tailcoat and finished off the look with a riding helmet. He looked spiffy in this outfit.