Blush, rhinestones and bold colours are defining Coachella’s beauty trends this year

Coachella 2026 is serving beauty looks that refuse to stay in one lane. And honestly, we’re here for the drama. This year, the festival circuit feels less “throw on some glitter and go” and more main character energy, with makeup doing all the talking. Think glossy lids that catch the desert sun, rhinestones placed with intent, flushed skin that looks lit from within, and liners sharp enough to steal focus from the stage. It’s playful, a little chaotic, and completely camera-ready. Coachella 2026 saw a major move towards more intentional, expressive beauty.

In previous years, Coachella beauty was strongly rooted in a bohemian aesthetic. Think loose, beachy waves, flower crowns, sun-kissed skin and a generous touch of body glitter. The focus was on looking effortless, almost undone, with makeup taking a backseat to the overall vibe. Dewy bases, neutral tones and soft shimmer dominated the scene. It was carefree, relaxed and very much in line with the festival’s free-spirited roots.

The shift is distinct and experts say this new wave is all about standing out, not blending in. Richa Agarwal, Beauty and Makeover Expert, said, “The makeup and hair this season will reflect the free-spirited vibe Coachella is known for, while setting the tone for global beauty trends. Youthfulness, creativity, and versatility define these looks. While there are no strict rules, bold, global beauty expressions that feel fresh, fun and innovative will stand out.”