Luxe winter staples to take your festive style up a notch

You're probably spoilt for choice when it comes to the ugly Christmas sweaters — fully a rite of passage. How about we help bring the same energy for your Christmas season fits?

PS: These are all IT-girl approved.

Posh elf

Those kinda odd but unmissably posh Stella leather ballet flats from Row have been EVERYWHERE on your feeds — and with good reason. The clean lines but crinkled leather in chocolate tan, complete with that unusual mouth screams basic baddie and honestly, works with almost everything you own in your closet. Now we're all for investing in your wardrobe and the slick 80k+ *kaching* on your wallet is a given if you want to go the original route. But H&M does a near-identical dupe for under 4k if you're trying to be slightly more fiscal this winter.