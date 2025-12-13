Luxe winter staples to take your festive style up a notch
No it doesn't have to be all red and plaid and shimmery to stay off Santa's naughty list
You're probably spoilt for choice when it comes to the ugly Christmas sweaters — fully a rite of passage. How about we help bring the same energy for your Christmas season fits?
PS: These are all IT-girl approved.
Posh elf
Those kinda odd but unmissably posh Stella leather ballet flats from Row have been EVERYWHERE on your feeds — and with good reason. The clean lines but crinkled leather in chocolate tan, complete with that unusual mouth screams basic baddie and honestly, works with almost everything you own in your closet. Now we're all for investing in your wardrobe and the slick 80k+ *kaching* on your wallet is a given if you want to go the original route. But H&M does a near-identical dupe for under 4k if you're trying to be slightly more fiscal this winter.
Suede sling
Fur, faux or not, has definitely drifted out of vogue for the most part, save for a few vintage, legacy pieces nestled away in generational wardrobes (or safe-kept thrift stores). Suede then, is the next best thing. Texture first, though not aggressive, and basically pseudo fur, a spacy yet compact shoulder sling should be your permanent plus one to your holiday parties. Mansur Gavriel's Helios picks are top-tier in this regard, though finding a close-enough dupe (we're looking at H&M here again) comes in at a distant second.
Velvet chic
On track with the subtle texture memo, velvet will never be bigger than it is right around Christmas. Anything goes here as far as cut and hem are concerned, though the boatneck sleeveless minis cinched at the waist are definitely the moment. Now as far as reccos go, you'll be spoilt for choice no matter the budget. Just...steer clear of the calibre of velvet that sheds — nobody wants that.
Gold band
For your wrists we mean. A chunky watch on a tiny wrist is elite and all, but a solid one, tailored to the bone screams old money. There truly is no upper limit on the bill for a good legacy watch, though a quick google search on gold bangle watches will leave you drowning is drool-worthy options for a frosted wrist for the winter.
Croc-core height
If you're part of the 5-feet club and don't want to hover around everyone's waists for the holiday party pics, add some vintage height to your fit with leather pumps. Keeping the whole ethical angle on croc-leather out of the picture, the market is flooded with dupes that give that classic 80s feel. After all, what better time to channel your inner retro chic energy than Christmas.
Which of these luxe upgrades are you making a beeline for?