    Coffeecore: The brew inspired trend taking over celeb wardrobes from Taylor Swift to Ishaan Khatter

    This season’s style agenda is simple: Pick your coffee roast and wear it head-to-toe

    Published on: Nov 15, 2025 6:19 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    Noticed fashion people talking about brown the same way they discuss their coffee order? It makes sense—this season’s biggest colour trend is straight out of a café. Brown showing up for winter is no surprise, but the new wave of looks feel nothing like the dark-academia outfits we once associated with the shade. Today’s brown is richer, glossier, and inspired by every brew on the menu.

    From Ishaan Khatter to Taylor Swift to Hailey Bieber, Bollywood and Hollywood, both, are eating this trend up
    From Ishaan Khatter to Taylor Swift to Hailey Bieber, Bollywood and Hollywood, both, are eating this trend up

    Coffeecore is the name of this luxe, beverage-coded palette, spanning everything from espresso and mocha to tiramisu tones. “It’s more than a colour story,” says designer Rina Dhaka. “It is part of the late ’60s–’70s recurrence we’ve been seeing in fashion.”

    Trick to pull it off? Choose the right roast for your complexion. “Dark espresso and black coffee shades flatter every Indian skin tone,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. “We have different skin tones across India, and the browns really help bring out the eyes…coffeecore truly fits all.”

    Dark roast utility

    Ishaan Khatter stunned in an all-brown fit
    Ishaan Khatter stunned in an all-brown fit

    Ishaan Khatter kept things sharp in an all-brown fit with a fitted henley top, while the wide-leg cargos brought a relaxed and utilitarian edge. The belt, sleek loafers, and classic black sunnies tied the look together. If you’re recreating this at home, go for dark baggy bottoms with a brown top to get the same vibe.

    Espresso couture

    Hailey Bieber turned up the drama in sculpted Schiaparelli
    Hailey Bieber turned up the drama in sculpted Schiaparelli

    Hailey Bieber turned up the drama in a sculpted Schiaparelli gown, built around a structured corset that carved out an hourglass silhouette. The liquid-brown fabric added depth, while the crystal-studded slit brooch brought just enough sparkle to keep things red-carpet ready. Recreating this? Try a corset-top and draped satin skirt for the same effect.

    Sporty iced-coffee

    Suhana Khan gave off-duty energy in a brown Adidas tracksuit
    Suhana Khan gave off-duty energy in a brown Adidas tracksuit

    Suhana Khan kept it cool and clean in a brown Adidas tracksuit, finished with aqua stripes that gave the classic set a fresh pop. She paired it with a matching cropped tank and white sneakers for that off-duty energy. Minimal glam and soft waves kept the focus on the fit. Trying this look? Mix a monochrome tracksuit with contrasting stripes or pattern for the same punch.

    Mocha bomber moment

    Taylor Swift's all brown look is one for the books
    Taylor Swift's all brown look is one for the books

    Taylor Swift stepped out in a warm, all-brown moment, pairing a cozy cashmere turtleneck mini dress with a glossy Magda Butrym leather bomber that did all the heavy lifting. Gold hoops, a statement watch, and her Louis Vuitton bag kept the look polished. If you’re recreating this at home, swap the mini for a fitted knit skirt to nail the silhouette on a budget.

    Brewed to perfection

    Angelina Jolie served refined yet bold in this long brown coat
    Angelina Jolie served refined yet bold in this long brown coat

    Angelina Jolie stepped onto the red carpet in a floor-length, coffee-brown Gabriela Hearst coat that doubled as a minimalist statement dress. The clean double-breasted cut, subtle shoulder structure, and thigh-high front slit kept the look refined yet bold. The soft blowout and sheer tights added just enough polish . Trying this? Throw on a long, tailored coat and pair it with heeled boots for instant drama.

