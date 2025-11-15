Coffeecore: The brew inspired trend taking over celeb wardrobes from Taylor Swift to Ishaan Khatter

Noticed fashion people talking about brown the same way they discuss their coffee order? It makes sense—this season’s biggest colour trend is straight out of a café. Brown showing up for winter is no surprise, but the new wave of looks feel nothing like the dark-academia outfits we once associated with the shade. Today’s brown is richer, glossier, and inspired by every brew on the menu. From Ishaan Khatter to Taylor Swift to Hailey Bieber, Bollywood and Hollywood, both, are eating this trend up

Coffeecore is the name of this luxe, beverage-coded palette, spanning everything from espresso and mocha to tiramisu tones. “It’s more than a colour story,” says designer Rina Dhaka. “It is part of the late ’60s–’70s recurrence we’ve been seeing in fashion.”

Trick to pull it off? Choose the right roast for your complexion. “Dark espresso and black coffee shades flatter every Indian skin tone,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. “We have different skin tones across India, and the browns really help bring out the eyes…coffeecore truly fits all.”