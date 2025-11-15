Coffeecore: The brew inspired trend taking over celeb wardrobes from Taylor Swift to Ishaan Khatter

Noticed fashion people talking about brown the same way they discuss their coffee order? It makes sense—this season’s biggest colour trend is straight out of a café. Brown showing up for winter is no surprise, but the new wave of looks feel nothing like the dark-academia outfits we once associated with the shade. Today’s brown is richer, glossier, and inspired by every brew on the menu.
Coffeecore is the name of this luxe, beverage-coded palette, spanning everything from espresso and mocha to tiramisu tones. “It’s more than a colour story,” says designer Rina Dhaka. “It is part of the late ’60s–’70s recurrence we’ve been seeing in fashion.”
Trick to pull it off? Choose the right roast for your complexion. “Dark espresso and black coffee shades flatter every Indian skin tone,” says stylist Isha Bhansali. “We have different skin tones across India, and the browns really help bring out the eyes…coffeecore truly fits all.”
Dark roast utility
Ishaan Khatter kept things sharp in an all-brown fit with a fitted henley top, while the wide-leg cargos brought a relaxed and utilitarian edge. The belt, sleek loafers, and classic black sunnies tied the look together. If you’re recreating this at home, go for dark baggy bottoms with a brown top to get the same vibe.
Espresso couture
Hailey Bieber turned up the drama in a sculpted Schiaparelli gown, built around a structured corset that carved out an hourglass silhouette. The liquid-brown fabric added depth, while the crystal-studded slit brooch brought just enough sparkle to keep things red-carpet ready. Recreating this? Try a corset-top and draped satin skirt for the same effect.
Sporty iced-coffee
Suhana Khan kept it cool and clean in a brown Adidas tracksuit, finished with aqua stripes that gave the classic set a fresh pop. She paired it with a matching cropped tank and white sneakers for that off-duty energy. Minimal glam and soft waves kept the focus on the fit. Trying this look? Mix a monochrome tracksuit with contrasting stripes or pattern for the same punch.
Mocha bomber moment
Taylor Swift stepped out in a warm, all-brown moment, pairing a cozy cashmere turtleneck mini dress with a glossy Magda Butrym leather bomber that did all the heavy lifting. Gold hoops, a statement watch, and her Louis Vuitton bag kept the look polished. If you’re recreating this at home, swap the mini for a fitted knit skirt to nail the silhouette on a budget.
Brewed to perfection
Angelina Jolie stepped onto the red carpet in a floor-length, coffee-brown Gabriela Hearst coat that doubled as a minimalist statement dress. The clean double-breasted cut, subtle shoulder structure, and thigh-high front slit kept the look refined yet bold. The soft blowout and sheer tights added just enough polish . Trying this? Throw on a long, tailored coat and pair it with heeled boots for instant drama.