Dia Mirza: My sense of style comes entirely from my mother

Draped in memory

Much of what Dia absorbed early on came through what her mother wore and what she chose to preserve. The actor said, “There are many beautiful photographs my father took of my mother in flowing kaftans with block prints, mirror work and intricate Kutch embroidery. She wore them with such grace and ease, and those images have stayed with me forever. What moved me most was the way she treasured what had been passed down to her. Today, I have inherited many of those pieces. I’ve restored several of them and worn them for important moments in my life.”