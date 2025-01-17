Dressing like a kid is going to be the hottest trend of 2025

Fashion has always been a mirror of cultural shifts and 2025 is no exception. The new trend of kidulting, mentioned by WGSN, is bringing a playful vibe to how we dress. This style isn’t just about looking quirky. It's a way to escape the stress of modern life and find comfort in something familiar, as explained. Major fashion houses are embracing kidulting in style. (Pero, Roch Studio and Valentino L-R)

What is Kidulting?

Kidulting is all about bringing fun into fashion. Bright colours, cartoon-themed T-shirts, oversized clothes, and toy-shaped bags make outfits exciting and lighthearted.

But it’s not just about dressing young. It’s about changing what it means to be an adult.

For Millennials and Gen Z, it’s about redefining adulthood. With traditional milestones like marriage, owning a home, and having kids being delayed or reimagined, staying “forever young” has become a lifestyle. The rise of DINK (Double Income, No Kids) households shows this shift, with people focusing on enjoying life and freedom.

Fashion experts are embracing this trend too. Designer Shruti Sancheti says, “Every adult has an inner child, and kidulting lets us reconnect with that. Gingham checks, stripes, and cartoon motifs bring joy and comfort into fashion.”

Designer Vidhi Taneja adds, “People are moving away from strict rules in fashion. Bold colours, fun textures, and playful details let them express themselves and make fashion feel lighthearted again.”

Major fashion houses are embracing kidulting in style. Moschino, Coach, Roch Studio, and Pero have infused their collections with playful designs. Loewe, too, made waves with oversized plush accessories on their recent runway.

Styling tips

Elevate your style with fun and playful touches. Incorporate toy-shaped bags, colourful hair clips, or quirky sneakers to make your outfit pop. Embrace bold colours like red, yellow, or pink for a burst of energy, and opt for T-shirts or jackets adorned with cartoon characters or retro logos for a nostalgic twist.

As Nanki Maggo Papneja says, "Start with a bold, cheerful print or an accessory that reminds you of simpler times—like a scarf with intricate motifs or a cape featuring nature-inspired designs." Keep it comfortable with oversized hoodies, baggy jeans, or loose dresses, blending relaxation with effortless charm.