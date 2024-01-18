Fashion tip: How to slay in a beanie?

A fashion accessory that is both practical and cute, beanies make for a great addition to any winter wardrobe. With the majority of the places in Maharashtra set to experience a dip in the temperature due to a cold front, keeping warm is key. Several celebs have been spotted adding beanies to keep themselves warm, while all ensuring their fashion quotient is high. Hailey and Justin Bieber set couple goals in beanies (Instagram)

To keep herself warm throughout the subzero temperatures in the USA, singer Taylor Swift wore a white beanie and, a red and white jacket to watch her boyfriend, NFL player and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce play the Miami Dolphins on Saturday at the Arrowhead Stadium.

On the other hand, singer Justin Bieber wished his wife, model Hailey Bieber for her birthday last year and shared some unseen cute photos of them in Japan. In this photo post, they can be seen setting couple goals as they both dressed casually, in sweatpants and oversized sweatshirts. Along with sneakers, the pair also wore beanies, while displaying their individual styles.

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Prabhkirat Kaur (@influencedbyprabhkirat) shared four tips one can follow when wearing a beanie while not compromising on style.

Leave your hair loose and make a middle parting. Place the beanie on your head without disturbing the parting. Pull it over your ears to help secure it better.

2. To get a smooth or taut beanie look, take the excess knit material at the top and tuck it into the back of the beanie to create a thicker band.

3. While wearing a beanie, ensure that the edge doesn’t cover your entire forehead and eyes. Let it sit above your eyebrows, showing a thin strip of skin on your forehead.

4. Once you have secured the beanie and are sure it won’t move around a lot, take your bangs or the front section of your hair and let it frame your face. This will soften the overall look of wearing a beanie.