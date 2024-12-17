From Alia Bhatt to Gigi Hadid: Red carpet looks that broke the internet in 2024
As 2024 wraps up, we revisit the red carpet moments that sparked conversations. From futuristic ensembles to relaxed couture, this year’s fashion stood out for its experimental silhouettes, unique textures, and unexpected statements. Here’s a look at the standout outfits that defined the red carpet and kept fashion watchers engaged throughout the year.
Zendaya's robot look
Actor Zendaya’s red carpet outing at the Dune premiere was a sci-fi masterpiece. Her metallic robot-inspired look from Thierry Mugler, featured sleek panels and LED accents that glowed subtly in dim lights. Complete with chrome accents and slicked back hair, this bold look was a sure shot showstopper.
Paul Mescal's boxer shorts
Actor Paul Mescal’s look at Gucci’s menswear show at Milan Fashion Week broke red carpet norms. His high-fashion boxer-style shorts, unbuttoned Oxford shirt and horsebit loafers turned casual, everyday elements into a bold new statement for red carpet dressing.
Alia Bhatt's floral saree
Actor Alia Bhatt blended tradition with modern glam at the 2024 Met Gala with a custom Sabyasachi saree. While the outfit was intricately embroidered with silk floss and semi-precious stones, what stole the show was her 23-foot-long train, which made for a perfect ethereal red carpet moment.
Tyla's sand gown
Singer Tyla’s sand-inspired, sculpted gown at the Met Gala instantly captured the internet’s attention. The beige and gold Balmain dress was paired with a sleek updo and golden makeup, to up the beachy vibes.
Miley Cyrus's sheer dress
Singer-actor Miley Cyrus went viral after her naked gold dress took the 2024 Grammy Awards by storm. Upping the glam quotient, she paired the mesh Maison Margiela gown with dramatic curls and Christian Louboutin heels.
Gigi Hadid's 3D gown
Model Gigi Hadid served major drama at this year’s Met Gala in an off-white Thom Browne gown adorned with 3D roses and leaves. In addition to Hadid’s dramatic train, social media went gaga over her skirt, which took the shape of a tailored jacket.