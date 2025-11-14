From Alia Bhatt to Taylor Swift, celebs are turning boots into the coolest style moment

If there’s one thing every celeb seems to agree on this season, it’s boots. From animal prints to knee-highs, boots are popping up everywhere, turning even the simplest outfits into instant style moments. Have a look: Celebs are showing that all it takes is one good pair to instantly elevate your style Mouni Roy

Actor Mouni Roy is seen here in black, high-shaft pointed-toe boots paired with a belted dark-green leather jacket dress and black tights. For a chic fall look, take inspo from this and pair your tall black boots with a mini-dress or skirt and opaque tights to visually lengthen your legs. Dakota Johnson

Actor Dakota Johnson opts for this old money look by styling simple black heeled boots that are mostly covered by her long, olive-brown wool trench coat. For an instantly refined and polished evening look, take inspo from this and pull on your tall, dark boots under a long coat. Sydney Sweeney

Actor Sydney Sweeney is a total showstopper in her head-to-toe nude look, featuring high, glossy beige patent leather boots perfectly matched to her belted leather trench-jacket dress. You can easily pull off this look by committing to an all-one-colour outfit. Taylor Swift

Singer Taylor Swift knows how to turn a simple coat into a major moment with these snakeskin-patterned knee-high boots. Want to nail that stylish ‘pop’? Take inspo from this and make a patterned boot your outfit’s main event! Keep the rest of your ensemble simple. Alia Bhatt

