Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    From Alia Bhatt to Taylor Swift, celebs are turning boots into the coolest style moment

    Whether it’s a coffee run, a casual outing, or a night out, boots are the simple style hack every celeb is living by this season.

    Published on: Nov 14, 2025 6:40 PM IST
    By Navya Sharma
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    If there’s one thing every celeb seems to agree on this season, it’s boots. From animal prints to knee-highs, boots are popping up everywhere, turning even the simplest outfits into instant style moments. Have a look:

    Celebs are showing that all it takes is one good pair to instantly elevate your style
    Celebs are showing that all it takes is one good pair to instantly elevate your style

    Mouni Roy

    Mouni Roy
    Mouni Roy

    Actor Mouni Roy is seen here in black, high-shaft pointed-toe boots paired with a belted dark-green leather jacket dress and black tights. For a chic fall look, take inspo from this and pair your tall black boots with a mini-dress or skirt and opaque tights to visually lengthen your legs.

    Dakota Johnson

    Dakota Johnson
    Dakota Johnson

    Actor Dakota Johnson opts for this old money look by styling simple black heeled boots that are mostly covered by her long, olive-brown wool trench coat. For an instantly refined and polished evening look, take inspo from this and pull on your tall, dark boots under a long coat.

    Sydney Sweeney

    Sydney Sweeney
    Sydney Sweeney

    Actor Sydney Sweeney is a total showstopper in her head-to-toe nude look, featuring high, glossy beige patent leather boots perfectly matched to her belted leather trench-jacket dress. You can easily pull off this look by committing to an all-one-colour outfit.

    Taylor Swift

    Taylor Swift
    Taylor Swift

    Singer Taylor Swift knows how to turn a simple coat into a major moment with these snakeskin-patterned knee-high boots. Want to nail that stylish ‘pop’? Take inspo from this and make a patterned boot your outfit’s main event! Keep the rest of your ensemble simple.

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt
    Alia Bhatt

    Actor Alia Bhatt styles classic black riding boots as part of a Lara Croft-inspired costume. The sturdy, high boots complete the adventurous aesthetic, pairing well with the black shorts, top, and utility belt.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/From Alia Bhatt To Taylor Swift, Celebs Are Turning Boots Into The Coolest Style Moment
    News/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/From Alia Bhatt To Taylor Swift, Celebs Are Turning Boots Into The Coolest Style Moment
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes