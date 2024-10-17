Menu Explore
From cargo skirts to an oversized denim jacket, Ananya Panday shows how to do street style right in these looks

ByShweta Sunny
Oct 17, 2024 05:25 PM IST

Be it bold cuts or cargo skirts, actor Ananya Panday shows how to get the Gen Z aesthetic right in these dressy street wear fits.

A pop of orange

Ananya Panday makes a case for Gen Z street style (Photos: Instagram)
Ananya Panday makes a case for Gen Z street style (Photos: Instagram)
Ananya Panday in an orange top with front cuts and a long side-knotted trail(Photo: Instagram)
Ananya Panday in an orange top with front cuts and a long side-knotted trail(Photo: Instagram)

Maintaining a balance between edgy and glam, Panday wears an orange top featuring bold front cuts and a dramatic long side-knotted trail. She closes off the look on a casual chic note as she pairs it with black flap pants with acrossover draped cut.

Oversize fits all

Ananya Panday dons a lime yellow and white striped loose shirt, a white crop top and a faded black cargo skirt (Photo: Instagram)
Ananya Panday dons a lime yellow and white striped loose shirt, a white crop top and a faded black cargo skirt (Photo: Instagram)

Like a true blue Gen Z, pull off an oversized fit that is perfect for a casual day out with friends. Donning a lime yellow and white striped loose shirt, white crop top and a faded black cargo skirt featuring a high slit, she closes off the look with a cap and chunky loafers.

Bump it up in a jumpsuit

When in doubt, opt for an all-black jumpsuit like Ananya Panday(Photo: Instagram)
When in doubt, opt for an all-black jumpsuit like Ananya Panday(Photo: Instagram)

When everything else fails, an ensemble in black is the go-to choice for many. Such is the case for the actor, too, as she slips into a black jumpsuit. An ultimate in sleek sophistication, its gradient jacquard on the bodice and off-shoulder silhouette make it a versatile piece. Thigh-high black boots, silver jewellery and a high bun to complement the look.

Denim to save the day

Ananya Panday layers a denim jacket over a crop top and mini skirt set in black (Photo: Instagram)
Ananya Panday layers a denim jacket over a crop top and mini skirt set in black (Photo: Instagram)

Be it a dressy fit or a basic T-shirt, Panday shows how a voluminous denim jacket can elevate your look effortlessly. She styles a crop top and mini skirt set in black and layers it with the jacket that ranks high on the functional as well as fashion meter. Opt for white boots, a high half-up, half-down ponytail and black smokey eyes for a dramatic finish.

It’s leather weather

Ananya Panday chooses an all-black look in a sheer top with a flower design, a black leather skirt and boots(Photos: Instagram)
Ananya Panday chooses an all-black look in a sheer top with a flower design, a black leather skirt and boots(Photos: Instagram)

Perfect for a night-out style, take a leaf from Panday’s lookbook and emulate the same in a sheer top with a flower design. Team it with a black leather skirt and boots. Giving off a grunge look, it can also be completed on a shimmery note with a dazzling arm candy.

