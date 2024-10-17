From cargo skirts to an oversized denim jacket, Ananya Panday shows how to do street style right in these looks
Be it bold cuts or cargo skirts, actor Ananya Panday shows how to get the Gen Z aesthetic right in these dressy street wear fits.
A pop of orange
Maintaining a balance between edgy and glam, Panday wears an orange top featuring bold front cuts and a dramatic long side-knotted trail. She closes off the look on a casual chic note as she pairs it with black flap pants with acrossover draped cut.
Oversize fits all
Like a true blue Gen Z, pull off an oversized fit that is perfect for a casual day out with friends. Donning a lime yellow and white striped loose shirt, white crop top and a faded black cargo skirt featuring a high slit, she closes off the look with a cap and chunky loafers.
Bump it up in a jumpsuit
When everything else fails, an ensemble in black is the go-to choice for many. Such is the case for the actor, too, as she slips into a black jumpsuit. An ultimate in sleek sophistication, its gradient jacquard on the bodice and off-shoulder silhouette make it a versatile piece. Thigh-high black boots, silver jewellery and a high bun to complement the look.
Denim to save the day
Be it a dressy fit or a basic T-shirt, Panday shows how a voluminous denim jacket can elevate your look effortlessly. She styles a crop top and mini skirt set in black and layers it with the jacket that ranks high on the functional as well as fashion meter. Opt for white boots, a high half-up, half-down ponytail and black smokey eyes for a dramatic finish.
It’s leather weather
Perfect for a night-out style, take a leaf from Panday’s lookbook and emulate the same in a sheer top with a flower design. Team it with a black leather skirt and boots. Giving off a grunge look, it can also be completed on a shimmery note with a dazzling arm candy.