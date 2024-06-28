How to get summer's IT colour butter yellow on your nails in the monsoon

Missing summer already? Or looking for something to brighten up the dreary days as the monsoon takes over the state? Butter nails are the answer. The edible colour has taken over the internet, as all the IT girls continue to flaunt it in different ways. From hair accessories and shoes to clothes and even home decor, butter yellow is here to reign. Butter yellow French tips nails (Instagram)

The colour adds a pop of cheery brightness to your everyday fits, while also acting as a source of dopamine on a dull day. With French tips, add a touch of sophistication or you can also opt for fruit and veggie designs that are quirky and fun.

French it out

Butter yellow French tip nail (Instagram)

A solid colour set of nails can sometimes be cliché, so if you are looking for something that is a step away, try colourful French tip nails. Stiletto or coffin nails with a smidge of yellow is refreshing and, will also ensure they don’t clash with all your outfits. Take things a notch above by opting for a chrome finish for an icy touch.

Nature on your tips

Fruit and veggie designs on your nails make for a cute look(Instagram)

Use cute fruit and veggie motifs like cherries, strawberries, blueberries, watermelons, as well as lemons and bananas on your fingertips. You can opt for foods in contrasting colours like red, blue and green, or have varying shades of the same colour - yellow.

Floral delight

Butter yellow 3D floral nail trend(Instagram)

A new trend that several celebrities have given their stamp of approval is the 3D floral nail. Give this nail design a butter-yellow twist by using the colour as a base and adding three or four-petal flowers.

Take care of your nails in the monsoon

While long nails look beautiful and can be alluring, it is also important to keep it clean, especially during the monsoon to avoid getting ill. So, trim your nails or opt for shorter lengths so that it is easier to keep clean and hygienic. The humidity and damp weather can cause infectious bacteria to germinate. So wash your hands after each time you go out and also remember to dry them well. Sprinkle anti-fungal powder or talcum powder around your fingernails to prevent an infection.