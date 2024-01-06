close_game
I explore and express myself through fashion: Manushi Chhillar

ByNavya Kharbanda
Jan 06, 2024 04:08 PM IST

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar enchants in an exclusive photoshoot with HT City, where she reveals her passion for fashion.

Actor Manushi Chhillar has had a transformative journey since she was crowned Miss World in 2017. “It had a very big impact on my life, that one night changed everything,” she shares.

Manushi Chhillar in a green Banarasi satin silk saree with tropical leaf detail by designer and handloom revivalist Vidhi Singhania. She spruced up her look with ghungroo, a statement neckpiece and a ring by jewellery designer Amber Paridhi Sahai.
Reminiscing about the pivotal moment, she adds, “That one year of travelling the world and meeting world leaders and even the underprivileged, that kind of exposure is not possible with any other platform.”

Being a style maven, she makes sure her public appearances are the talk of the town. “Fashion is something that I indulge in and enjoy. I love that I get to explore and express myself through it,” reveals Chhillar, who is gearing up for the release of Operation Valentine, her Telugu debut.

Chhillar in a black ⁠Chanderi silk saree with allover stripes and zari border from Vidhi Singhania.
Looking back at how far she has come since being a medical student, she says, “Miss World taught me that nothing goes according to plan... I’m a complete outsider, so it has taken me a while to understand the work, who is who, and how to manoeuvre my way; I am still learning. In fact, in 2023, I started believing that I belong here.”

Credits

Concept and creative direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Production: Soumya Vajpayee and Kavita Awaasthi

Styling: Sheefa J Gilani

Makeup: Kinchang Thui

Photos: Tanya Agarwal

Draping: Priya Rajge

Location: Satya Studios, Andheri, Mumbai

