 International No Diet Day 2024: Hrithik Roshan's samosa to Ananya Panday's naan, must-have celeb-approved cheat meals
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
International No Diet Day 2024: Hrithik Roshan’s samosa to Ananya Panday’s naan, must-have celeb-approved cheat meals

ByMahima Pandey
May 06, 2024 06:16 PM IST

Take a break and get inspired by your favourite celebs by indulging in a tasty treat this International No Diet Day

You are beautiful and deserve to be celebrated every day. Especially today on International No Diet Day, dedicated to embracing body positivity regardless of an individual’s shape and size. Well, celebrations call for guilt-free indulgence. No, we don’t mean gorging on unhealthy food but just a little tasty treat to bring a smile to your face. So here are some cheat meal options that our favourite Bollywood celebs like to binge on every now and then. Take your pick!

Celebrities and their favourite cheat meals
Hrithik Roshan

Also known as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in the Indian film industry. He follows a strict diet plan, high on protein, along with a crazy workout routine that helps him achieve those chiselled abs. But Hrithik has a weakness— samosas, especially the ones we get at movie theatres. The actor had once claimed that he could eat 25 samosas in one go

Hrithik Roshan enjoying a samosa on Kapil Sharma's show
Hrithik Roshan enjoying a samosa on Kapil Sharma's show

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The global icon had once stated that she ‘lives for food’, but understands that her job profile isn’t a big fan of her love for food. Nevertheless, every now and then she enjoys indulging in a burger along with crispy fries and a cold drink. She often shares glimpses of her cheat meals on social media, leaving us craving a burger with a delicious and smokey grilled patty

 

Alia Bhatt

Apart from sneak peeks of her life, milestones in her career and glam photo shoots, Alia Bhatt often shares snaps of herself enjoying a tasty-looking meal. May it be spaghetti or her favourite milk cake. But the ultimate dish that she believes can solve anything in life, is french fries. Here’s proof:

 

Ananya Panday

Even though Ananya Panday has a set meal plan and works out regularly, the actor is a self-declared foodie. But what’s the one cheat meal that she would eat every day if she could? It’s butter chicken with cheese naan. During an interview, Ananya had even claimed that she wanted to get a tattoo that says ‘butter chicken and cheese naan’ in another language

Ananya Panday enjoying her favourite dishes
Ananya Panday enjoying her favourite dishes

 

Tiger Shroff

The actor never fails to set fitness goals for his fans, whether it's onscreen or on social media. But like any other fitness fanatic, Tiger understands the importance of giving your body a break every once in a while. That’s why every Sunday is a cheat day for the handsome hunk. In an interview, Tiger revealed that he has a huge sweet tooth and enjoys eating 4 to 5 scoops of ice cream on his cheat days. Vada pao and pizza are also his favourites

Katrina Kaif

The actor is a fitness enthusiast who prefers eating home-cooked food and veggies such as okra and cauliflower. But Katrina is a big fan of pancakes. In fact, she loves pancakes so much that her actor husband Vicky Kaushal once described their marriage as ‘paranthas weds pancakes’

 

Akshay Kumar

One of the most disciplined actors in the Indian film industry, Akshay Kumar is very particular about his health and lifestyle. He strictly follows his routine and a set diet. But what would he eat if the calories did not count? In an interview, the Khiladi of Bollywood revealed that if this was the case, he would have ajwain ka paratha which his mother used to make every Sunday. Just writing this has left us craving for one!

Akshay Kumar enjoying a break and some tasty treats
Akshay Kumar enjoying a break and some tasty treats

 

In the end, you know what suits you best. So what are you planning to indulge in today?

News / HTCity / HTCity Showstoppers / International No Diet Day 2024: Hrithik Roshan's samosa to Ananya Panday's naan, must-have celeb-approved cheat meals
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
