Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI celebrates Indian craft with opening show

The traditional Indian saree draping has evolved - and it's more breathtaking than ever. The opening show of Lakmé Fashion Week presented in partnership with FDCI, was a celebration of Indian weaves with Anavila Misra, Gaurav Jai Gupta of Akaaro and The Edit curated by The Kunj, showcasing India's timeless artisanal heritage. Held at The Kunj in New Delhi, a space celebrating Indian craft, the fashion show began with singer Deveshi Sahgal transcending the audience with her sufiana qalams.

Titled Sarmast, Anavila's collection came alive through handwoven linen and appliqued satin sarees with hand embroidery. The sarees were styled with corsets, jackets and statement blouses for a visual treat. Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta redefined the language of Indian handloom with his collection Starlight. The handwoven silk, khadi silk, cotton, metallic threads responded differently to brightness. Styled by Daniel Franklin, his collection was a lesson on new-age draping styles.

The Edit by The Kunj curated by Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner Handicrafts- showcased an exquisite selection of handcrafted pieces from age-old ikats and Shibori to pure cottons, pashminas, and intricate Kutch embroideries each narrating a story of heritage and dexterity passed down through generations.