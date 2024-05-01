Making a case for the corpcore aesthetic

Focused on day to night looks, the corpcore aesthetic is all about reimagining pieces from your corporate wardrobe that are meant for midday meetings and night outs. Designer Shahin Mannan says, “In the early 2000s, a cool new style called corpcore popped up. It mixed fancy office clothes with everyday wear, breaking the rules of traditional office outfits. Designers like Raf Simons and Helmut Lang were big players in creating this mash-up of formal and streetwear.” Kriti Sanon in a white collared shirt, tie and black skirt (Photo: Instagram)

The new aesthetic is all about blending the structured lines of office staples with the relaxed ease of casual styles. It looks at modernising professional outfits like blazers, pants and shirts with striped button downs, plaid skirts, waistcoat sets. From the iconic character Rachel Green from Friends, who effortlessly married professional pieces with a casual, approachable vibe to the fashion house Boss recently embracing the trend in their spring/summer 2024 collection with models in tailored suits, sleek pencil skirts and the classic shirt and tie combination — the trend is here to stay. Meanwhile, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, Sonam A Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, too, have followed suit.

In the noughties, people wanted to show off their unique styles, moving away from boring fashion rules. Mannan adds, “Corpcore became a rebellious trend against strict office dress codes, embracing a more relaxed vibe.” Nowadays, Gen Z is putting a spin on corpcore. They’re making it a mini trend by adding eco-friendly and inclusive vibes. The new generation uses fashion to speak out against old power structures, creating a mix of comfy, stylish, and socially conscious corpcore looks.”

Designer Shivani Sohal says, “This aesthetic seamlessly merges contemporary aesthetics with power dressing, providing a fresh perspective on professional attire. It is defined by its clean lines and meticulously tailored silhouettes, evoking sophistication and sharpness.”

One thing to note is that this micro trend effortlessly transitions from the boardroom to diverse settings, offering adaptability in both professional and social environments.

Sohal adds, “Embracing the fluid nature of personal style in a professional setting, the aesthetic allows individuals to display their uniqueness without compromising on sophistication.”

Styling and design come into play in the reimagining of something with formal roots. On this, stylist Isha Bhansali says, “Corpcore is the boardroom making way to the front of our wardrobes, all thanks to the web series Succession being at the forefront of style trends. Sharp cuts and statement jackets are the pieces to look out for.”

STYLE TIPS