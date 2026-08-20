Marilyn Monroe gets her own Barbie on her 100th birthday but fans are not happy!

Hollywood’s screen siren is getting the ultimate pink-carpet tribute. The doll captures the star in all her glory, celebrating her timeless charm, glamour, and status as an iconic trailblazer. (Photo: Instagram)

To mark what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday, Mattel has officially launched a special-edition Barbie in her honour.

Designed in collaboration with The Estate of Marilyn Monroe, the collectible pays homage to one of the most famous fashion moments in cinema history—her performance of "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend" in the 1953 classic Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Barbie wears a floor-length pink gown complete with an oversized bow, long opera gloves, platinum blonde waves, her signature red lips, and, of course, plenty of sparkling jewellery. The doll is priced at $81.