Naomi Osaka's hip hop tribute at US Open

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka turned Arthur Ashe Stadium into her personal runway once again, stepping onto the court for her opening night match in an ensemble paying direct tribute to NBA legend Allen Iverson. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto the court against Anastasia Zakharova during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Mike Stobe/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP) Styled by her longtime “image architect” Law Roach, Osaka collaborated with streetwear label Who Decides War and Nike for the head-turning moment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto the court against Anastasia Zakharova during their Women's Singles First Round match on Day Two of the 2026 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Julian Finney/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JULIAN FINNEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

The 28-year-old tennis star brought 2000s basketball culture straight to Queens, blending high-fashion drama with iconic court-side nostalgia. Osaka arrived wearing a custom, gray French hoodie paired with a white tulle skirt. Look closely and you’d spot real newspaper-style clippings chronicling key milestones of her own career printed across the fabric.