A handloom drape doesn't need to break your bank: Affordable artisanal brands making waves

What better way to observe Handloom Day than to invest in drapes that have been painstakingly curated by artisans, who have been perfecting their craft for decades and generations at a go. Budget-friendly handloom weaves for the insatiable shopaholic in you(Photo: Banarasi Baithak)

If your wardrobe and your being is feeling the itch for a brand new drape, consider these slightly more budget-friendly options for exploration.

Suta

Drapes for grabs: Ajrakh, applique , banarasi, bandhani, batik, block print , colour block, crochet, embroidery, foil print, foil printing, hand embroidery, hand painted, handloom, handwoven, ikat, jacquard, jamdani, kalamkari, kantha hand embroidery, kantha hand embroidery with tie and dye, kantha stitch, khesh, kotpad, kutch hand embroidery, leheriya, machine embroidery, ombre dye, patchwork, powerloom, screen print, sequin, shibhori, shiboritie and dye, woven

Price range: ₹ 1,000 to ₹ 50,000

Karigiri

Drapes for grabs: Banarasi, Paithani, Kanjivaram, Patola, Organza, South Silk, Silk, Cotton, Linen, Chiffon, Satin Silk, Georgette, Dola Silk, Brasso, Printed, Kalamkari, Ajrakh, hand-painted, tissue

Price range: ₹ 1,800 to ₹ 9,000

Chidiyaa

Drapes for grabs: Hand printed cotton, hand woven cotton, handwoven linen, printed Kota hand block, modal silk, silk

Price range: ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 13,000

Huts and Looms

Drapes for grabs: Banarasi, woven, hand block printed, tissue, cotton, silk, mul mul, linen, cotton silk, organza

Price range: ₹ 1,700 to ₹ 11,000

Shorshe

Drapes for grabs: Hand block printed organza, handloom tissue, mulberry silk

Price range: ₹ 7,500 to ₹ 48,500

Banarasi Baithak

Drapes for grabs: Banarasi Jamdani, Dampach, Cutwork/Phekua, Gethua, Ektara, Kadhiyal, Khimkhwab, Kadhwa, Meenakari, Naqshi Jamdani, Tanchoi, Bandhini, Bel, Booti, Brocade, Chevron, Gyasar, Jacquard, Jamawar, Jangla, Konia, Leheriya, Meenakari Alfi, Meenakari Tilfi, heirloom weaves

Price range: Starting at ₹ 8,000

It is worth mentioning that an authentic handloom weave will almost always carry a pinching price tag, one that's earned given the generationally-perfected craftsmanship that goes into it. The options presented above are meant to present a pinch that maybe doesn't sting as hard.