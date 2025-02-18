Payal Jain unveils ‘Enchanted Forest’ couture on Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day this Friday, the city’s style connoisseurs gathered over cocktails and conversations, setting the stage for an enchanting evening. Payal Jain’s Couture 2025 showcase, Enchanted Forest, whisked the audience into a mystical woodland, weaving a narrative of Nature’s duality — light and shadow, growth and decay. The collection unfolded like a dream, featuring a striking interplay of structure and fluidity.

,Enchanted Forest, whisked the audience into a mystical woodland, weaving a narrative of Nature’s duality — light and shadow, growth and decay.

The collection unfolded like a dream, featuring a striking interplay of structure and fluidity. Rich velvets, delicate lace and dramatic capes took centre stage, while deep red gowns exuded timeless elegance. A draped ensemble with a hooded veil added an air of mystery, capturing the essence of the theme through texture and movement.

Adding to the allure of the evening, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and writer, art curator Ina Puri were among the distinguished guests.