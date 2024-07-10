Radhika’s phoolon ka dupatta for 27,000 in huge demand among brides-to-be

Businesspersons Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities have got every other bride-to-be hooked to social media for fashion inspiration. On Tuesday, Merchant’s haldi outfit turned heads when filmmaker-stylist Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of the dulhan’s canary yellow embroidered lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna. Merchant elevated her look with traditional floral jewellery set comprising haathphool, kaleeras, necklace and earrings. But what stole the show was the unique phool dupatta made with real flowers. Filmmaker-stylist Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of the dulhan’s canary yellow embroidered lehenga by designer Anamika Khanna

Soon after the look started trending on social media, Mumbai-based Srishti Calcuttawala, who crafted the dupatta for Merchant, has been “bombarded with messages and calls” from brides-to-be. “Some have been asking for the exact same dupatta, while others want it to be customised as per their preferences,” shares the artist.

For Merchant, she designed a fresh and fragrant tagar kali (jasmine buds) jaal dupatta with about 2kg yellow genda phool (marigold). Calcuttawala reveals that she got just a day’s notice to design the dupatta. “It took five karigars about six-seven hours to make it,” she adds.

How much does it cost?

Merchant’s floral dupatta was made using tagar kali (jasmine buds) and about 2kg of genda phool (marigold). The price for such dupattas starts at ₹15,000. Her floral jewellery set — consisting of floral earrings with earchains, haathphool and kaleeras — along with the dupatta, cost around ₹27,000.

‘A game-changer’

Stylist Isha Bhansali feels the floral dupatta will be a rage among brides for the upcoming shaadi season. “The floral apparel is going to be a game-changer for brides-to-be. It has a fresh appeal, but it will need to be handled carefully, as the real, fresh flowers on the dupatta can go bad quickly if not designed properly,” she says.