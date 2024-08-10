Rock the pre-draped corset saree trend like Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt

Once a symbol of constraint and discomfort, the controversial corset has made a fashionable comeback. Now worn as outerwear, it’s also making waves in India with an unconventional pairing with the saree. Blending flow with structure, the corset accentuates the waistline while the saree featuring a drape shapes a stunning silhouette. Spearheading this trend off the runway are Bollywood actors

Designers Rahul Mishra, Abu and Sandeep Khosla showcased their interpretations of this trend at the 2024 Hyundai India Couture Week, elevating the drape to new levels of opulence and style.

Spearheading this trend off the runway are Bollywood actors. Recently, Kiara Advani turned heads in a Tarun Tahiliani creation, blending the ’90s mermaid silhouette with a structured corset drape saree at businesspersons Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Alia Bhatt’s fusion of chikankari and zardozi on her corset-drape saree exuded contemporary elegance. In the younger generation, actor Palak Tiwari embraced this trend by opting for a strappy corset blouse with a cutout pattern.

Calling it the ultimate styling shortcut, designer Rina Dhaka explains, “The corset has undergone a remarkable transformation. Today, a corset-draped saree is a versatile piece that can be worn by everyone, regardless of size.”

This sartorial combination is touted to be “the perfect blend of contemporary style and traditional charm”. “It captures the grace and elegance of a saree in a modern way and accentuates the figure with an hourglass silhouette,” says designer Nachiket Barve.