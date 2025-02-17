Menu Explore
Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more: Celebs spotted at BAFTA Awards 2025

ByAkshita Prakash
Feb 17, 2025 03:41 PM IST

The BAFTA Awards 2025 featured A-list celebrities in stunning fashion. Take a look.

The 78th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, which took place on Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, was attended by many A-listers from around the globe. From Ariana Grande to Selena Gomez, it was a star-studded event.

Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande
Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande

Here is a look at who wore what, putting their most fashionable foot forward:

A dramatic flair

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande stole the spotlight in a custom Louis Vuitton gown featuring a fitted black bodice with a plunging neckline and a dramatic pink-tiered taffeta skirt.

Exaggerated neckline

Zoe Saldaña
Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña stunned in a lace gown with an exaggerated tulle neckline from Saint Laurent. She paired it with De Beers jewellery for a striking statement.

Lacey beauty

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo graced the red carpet wearing a custom Louis Vuitton white gown with a structural bodice and lace details.

Dreamy white

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson walked in a custom Jacquemus white Bardot neckline dress with a long trail touching the floor.

A satin affair

Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan looked stunning in a custom A-line pale green gown from Louis Vuitton with a satin stole that resembled a cape.

Sultry and sparkles

Kylie Jenner sparkled in a backless black John Galliano dress from their 1995 collection, embracing a sultry look.

Psychedelic crystals

Demi Moore
Demi Moore

Demi Moore was a shimmering statement in a heavily embellished gown with swirling crystals, creating a psychedelic pattern from Alexander McQueen.

Extravagant animal prints

Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo looked refreshing in a vibrant animal-printed jacket paired with a shirt underneath, matching the bold animal pattern of the jacket from Versace.

Drenched in sequins

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez opted for a Schiaparelli Couture gown covered in silver sequins and rhinestones with intricate detailing and a black velvet Bardot neckline.

Man in black

Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet opted for a monochromatic look featuring a black cropped double-breasted blazer and matching slim-fit trousers from Bottega Veneta.

