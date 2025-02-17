Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more: Celebs spotted at BAFTA Awards 2025

The 78th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, which took place on Sunday at London’s Royal Albert Hall, was attended by many A-listers from around the globe. From Ariana Grande to Selena Gomez, it was a star-studded event. Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande

Here is a look at who wore what, putting their most fashionable foot forward:

A dramatic flair

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande stole the spotlight in a custom Louis Vuitton gown featuring a fitted black bodice with a plunging neckline and a dramatic pink-tiered taffeta skirt.

Exaggerated neckline

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña stunned in a lace gown with an exaggerated tulle neckline from Saint Laurent. She paired it with De Beers jewellery for a striking statement.

Lacey beauty

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo graced the red carpet wearing a custom Louis Vuitton white gown with a structural bodice and lace details.

Dreamy white

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson walked in a custom Jacquemus white Bardot neckline dress with a long trail touching the floor.

A satin affair

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan looked stunning in a custom A-line pale green gown from Louis Vuitton with a satin stole that resembled a cape.

Sultry and sparkles

Kylie Jenner sparkled in a backless black John Galliano dress from their 1995 collection, embracing a sultry look.

Psychedelic crystals

Demi Moore

Demi Moore was a shimmering statement in a heavily embellished gown with swirling crystals, creating a psychedelic pattern from Alexander McQueen.

Extravagant animal prints

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo looked refreshing in a vibrant animal-printed jacket paired with a shirt underneath, matching the bold animal pattern of the jacket from Versace.

Drenched in sequins

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez opted for a Schiaparelli Couture gown covered in silver sequins and rhinestones with intricate detailing and a black velvet Bardot neckline.

Man in black

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet opted for a monochromatic look featuring a black cropped double-breasted blazer and matching slim-fit trousers from Bottega Veneta.