Shalini Passi: I think people appreciate that I'm just being myself and having fun

If you haven't tuned into Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives Season 3 yet, you're seriously missing out on an entirely new universe where Shalini Passi reigns supreme. This Delhi socialite, artist, art collector, and newly-minted reality TV sensation has taken our screens by storm, transforming her fabulous, maximalist lifestyle into the ultimate spectator sport. Passi has long been a force in Delhi's social scene, but her reality TV debut has propelled her fame to global heights. Reflecting on this newfound recognition, she shares. In this look, Shalini Passi dazzles in a magenta dress from Jenny Packham with sheer cape sleeves, exuding timeless grace

"I'm overwhelmed by the love from people everywhere. It's been like a domino effect — the show is gaining momentum globally." With her vibrant fashion choices and quirky personality, she believes, "I think people appreciate that I'm just being myself and having fun." While many reality stars get swept up in drama, Passi stands apart. "I focus on what matters: collecting art, scuba diving, and steering clear of negativity like it's a bad skincare product." She emphasises the importance of self-care, including meditation, yoga, Pilates, and dancing, which help keep her grounded amidst the glam. But don'tlet herchill vibes fool you-thisqueen knows how to party. Her wardrobe is a maximalist's dream, brimming with stunning pieces from labels like Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen. "1 love to have fun with fashion, mixing colours and patterns," she exclaims. Here's a candid chat

Shalini Passi looks vibrant in floral off-shoulder dress from Oscar de la Renta featuring bold, voluminous sleeves.

Q: How do you feel about your recent fame?

I'm truly overwhelmed by the love received from the audiences. My DMs are filled with messages, asking questions, and a lot of women from all over the world are so inspired by the series. The series is going viral worldwide, and it's getting great recognition.

Q: You've mentioned that avoiding negativity is a form of self-care for you. Apart from that, what's your secret to your glowing skin, and what is that one skincare mantra you stick to?

Well, avoiding negativity is a major part of it, but there's a lot of other things that I do to keep my mind calm. I meditate, do yoga, Pilates and dance. I follow a good skincare regime twice a day and avoid the sun as much as I can. I don't take harsh medications or drink alcohol.

Q: Tell us about your skincare routine - morning and night.

In the morning. I use La Mer face wash and La Mer skin cream. In the evening, I use Obagi vitamins skin cream, and I apply retinol once or twice a week, which I find very helpful. I also use a thick night cream from La Prairie.



Q: Are there any beauty treatments or skincare secrets you swear by to stay 'camera-ready' amidst the chaos of reality TV?

The biggest thing if you're shooting is to avoid bloating, so I drink a lot of black salt water with chamomile tea and carom seeds. Eating healthy and light meals is crucial. It shows on your skin and keeps you energised.

Shalini Passi stuns in a deep pink, embellished gown from Jenny Packham featuring a daring plunging neckline, radiating elegance,

Q: We have seen you go all out in your show, with your outfits and the way you present yourself. What gives you that confidence?

I like to have a lot of fun and get funky with my outfits and accessories. I wanted to brighten up the screen not just with colours but patterns and the details of the jewellery. I wear accessories from brands like Schiaparelli, Dolce & Gabbana, Begum Khan, H. Ajoomal, and more. Fashion for me is all about creativity and joy.

Q: You're an artist and art collector. Who's your favourite artist and why?

My favourite artist is Anita Dube. Her work is provocative, challenging boundaries with themes of memory, identity, and social issues. She uses materials like bones and glass, and her exploration of feminism and politics truly inspires me.

Q: And your fave art pieces that you own?

It is a fibre work called 'Kusum' by Mrinalini Mukherjee from 1996. It's created using hemp, and its flower-like form is both delicate and powerful.

Q: Lastly, what's one item or one dress in your closet that always makes you feel fabulous?

I love gowns, especially in off-white or white— they're timeless and always make me feel elegant.



Stylist: Madhuri Singh

Makeup: Mahi Sardana

Hair: Nitin Saini

Photographer: Abhinav Bhandari

Jewellery: Amaris by Prerna Rajpal

Hair jewels: Polkis by Losange