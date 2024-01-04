Skip the shimmer eyeshadow this shaadi season and shine bright!

Green tips Emily Ratajkowski in reverse eye liner makeup look

Ashley Graham opts for a green tip winged eye look

Experiment with different shades of green for your next make-up look to take your glam up a notch. Take some inspiration from model Ashley Graham, who let her eyes do all the talking as she wore a sharp green cat eye and added a pink ombré lip.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Au naturel

Margot Robbie goes for a classy yet natural eye makeup look

If you are wearing a bold outfit, opt for a classy yet natural look like actor Margot Robbie. You can copy this glam by skipping the shadow on eyelids, but adding bold lashes, layering the mascara and lining your waterline in black.

Reverse eyeliner

Emily Ratajkowski opts for reversed eye liner

Social media was obsessed with the reverse eyeliner in 2023. Model Emily Ratajkowski wears it with panache. Focus the liner on the bottom lash line, smudge it outwards and create a winged effect. Finish off this look with a nude lipstick and gloss.

Colourful waterline

Becky G opts for a colourful waterline eye makeup

For a subtle yet colour-popping look, emulate singer Becky G’s mesmerising eye make-up look. Add some red to your lower lash line. Finish off the look with a winged liner on the top, pink flushed cheeks and glossy lips. Soft curls tied in a half-up half-down ponytail will perfectly complement the look.

A trend mash-up

Do a mix of smokey eye, graphic liner and cat eye

Can’t make up your mind which trend to wear for this party season? Wear them all — equal parts smokey eye, graphic liner and cat eye. While it may come off as an advanced make-up look you’ve spent hours perfecting, all you have to do it create a wing on your eyelid. Smudge the lines and create a soft inner shadow. Go over your eyeliner to bring the liner in focus.