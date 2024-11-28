Stick-on pieces: Bling it up this wedding season with the functional and minimal accessory

Body glitter for the face For a minimal style, try these stick-on adornments this wedding season(Photos: Instagram)

Make use of golden tin foil on your face (Photo: Instagram)

To amp up your bridal look, make use of golden tin foil on your face to co-ordinate with your golden temple jewellery pieces. You can skip the baked and caked face makeup and try this simple sparkly look to turn heads.

Subtle statement

Sonam A Kapoor opts for golden stick-on moon jewellery pieces(Photo: Instagram)

Skip the choker and layered necklaces and opt for golden stick-on jewellery pieces like actor Sonam A Kapoor. It will make for a simple yet subtle statement at haldi, mehendi functions or any other daytime festivities where functionality is key.

Ready in red

Embrace quirky red and golden stick-on jewellery for your face(Photo: Instagram)

For an eccentric after-party wedding look, wrap your hair back in a rhinestone mesh headband and with quirky red and golden stick-on jewellery for your face. Ensure to keep your face makeup to the minimum with a vibrant red eyeliner and the pieces accentuating the glam.

Spark up your hair and arm

Push the envelope with gold accents on your arms(Photo: Instagram)

Make use of glitter hair spray or DIY it with glitter and hair styling gel(Photo: Instagram)

If you thought stick-on jewellery was just limited to your face, it’s time to push the envelope with sparkly glitter hair and gold accents on your arms. With hair accessories trending this season, make use of glitter hair spray or DIY it with glitter and hair styling gel. Ensure to opt for dainty jewellery pieces with this.

A veil alternate

Opt for the crystal birdcage veil headband that will give the look of an embellished face (Photo: Instagram)

If you have sensitive skin or have cold feet when it comes to face adornments, go for the crystal birdcage veil headband that will give the look of an embellished face yet is easy to remove and utilitarian at its best.