Take a page from Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal's casual, comfy fashion game

Vicky Kaushal is known for his good looks, acting skills and now, even his fashion sense. During the promotional tour of his recent movie, Bad Newz, he dropped some banger looks in each social media post. From colourful coord sets to day-time appropriate suits, his comfy outfits gave off sauve vibes without visible brand names or scary colours. Kaushal has been upping his fashion game and we are here to say we approve. Vicky Kaushal (instagram)

With outfits that are imitable for men of all ages, you can replicate the actor's outfits with pieces you might already have at home. Make a few tweaks based on your own personality and shop your closet to put them together.

We have broken down five of his looks that are distinctive enough to make you stand out from the rest, but also wearable on a daily basis. Take a page from Kaushal's lookbook for your next date night, hangout with the guys or if you have vacation plans looming.

White Wonderland

Looking cool as ever, Vicky Kaushal’s all-white look may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but he pulls it off with panache. The Gucci jacket has a much-needed pop of colour to the actor's casual fit. For men looking for fashion inspiration, the Prada eyewear and all-white sneakers are something to steal for your next hangout. With the gold vs silver jewellery debate, Kaushal adds a hint of metallic silver in the form of his bracelet, making it a great way to accessorise any outfit.

Vicky Kaushal adds a pop of colour to his all-white outfit (instagram)

You too can wear a monochromatic look and add hints of colour, through a jacket, shoes or even your eyewear. If wearing basics is your safe space, this will allow you to step a little out of your comfort zone and experiment with colours. Add some jewellery with a chunky bracelet, rings, watch straps or a chain.

Singing the blues

During one of the promotional events for his new film, Bad Newz, Vicky was unmissable when he was interacting with gathered fans. He wore an electric blue co-ord set from Huemn, paired with a plain black tee. Staying in the spectrum of cool colours, the actor opted for white sneakers that had hints of green in them. Kaushal knows what works for him, which is silver accessories, and he keeps things minimal with silver-rimmed sunnies and a chain.

If you want to recreate a similar look, try opting for darker colours, like navy blue or grey. They can be mixed and matched as separate items and will allow you to get more bang for your buck. It will also allow you to feel more comfortable with bright colours. When wearing co-ords, you can swap the tee for different colours; a blue set can be paired with green, yellow, white and grey tees too.

Black Fantasy

You can never go wrong in black. And no one knows it better than Vicky Kaushal. The actor wore black joggers with a black tank t-shirt make for a comfy fit. However, the actor added a light blue denim shirt to break up the monochrome look.

Vicky Kaushal shows off his casual style(instagram)

Perfect if you are heading to the airport or to catch a train for your vacation, wearing all black on travel days is the best not-so-secret hack. Throw on a coloured jacket or a sweatshirt to keep you warm when the temperatures drop. A pair of sneakers will take this functional outfit to the next level, and your feet will thank you, especially when you have to walk for a long distance. Accessories are optional, but carry a bum bag to have all your necessities at close proximity.

Printed dream

A printed shirt makes for a trendy statement and is a casual yet style-forward addition to a man’s closet. Kaushal paired it with black tailored pants for a classy feel. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor shows off his Louis Vuitton chain by unbuttoning his shirt. A sleek pair of Burberry sunnies completed his look.

Need to find an outfit for a Friday night date that will also be work-appropriate? Make printed shirts your go-to. Wear them with fitted pants and a blazer if you need to head to a meeting or have a presentation. Opt for a laid back shoe option like a loafer or espadrilles.

Casual charm

Who said suits need to be boring, black, and worn only in professional settings? Definitely not Vicky Kaushal. He paired a print black shirt with a cream linen suit for a visual contrast. The wide-legged pleated trousers make for an interesting element to the outfit. The slip-on espadrilles add to this tonal look.

Hoping to impress your boss for that next big promotion, but also don't have a stuffy work environment? A linen suit is the way to go. It can be dressed up for important meetings or worn more casually for a team meal. You can also wear these kinds of suits for a date at the theatre or a fancy meal. Add some rings and a nice pair of shiny shoes and hop on to a night well spent.