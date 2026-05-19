The 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards just brought turquoise jewellery back on the red carpet; take a look

The 2026 ACM Awards, held on May 17 in Las Vegas, may have celebrated country music’s biggest stars, but on the red carpet, turquoise stole the spotlight. The vibrant blue-green stone appeared everywhere throughout the night, from bold western belts and statement neckties to delicate jewellery accents. Seen on both country legends and newer stars, the trend felt like a modern revival of the bohemian 2016 aesthetic, bringing a playful pop to lace gowns, festival-inspired looks, and western styling. By the end of the night, one thing was clear: turquoise is officially back.

Turquoise jewellery makes a comeback