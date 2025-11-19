Scarf coats are going to be THE thing this winter

There's no season better than winter, to lean into layering as a means to express your very personally curated sense of style. Anya Taylor-Joy embraces the scarf coat as winter settles in (Photo: X)

It's different during the sunny months when one statement fit or elevated basics, speak for themselves. But when the temperatures are plummeting and you've got to stay warm, only the OG fashion girlies still come out on top when it comes to the style charts — and of course outerwear, is a very, very important part of this equation.

Outwear, more often than not, are always investments. And silhouettes like the Penny Lane and the trench, cropped or trailing, feel like they'll always be evergreen, hogging majority monopoly in this space. But, there's a new cool girl in town — and she's the scarf coat. The chic cut ditches the collars for an attached scarf looped around the neck and with ample scope for play when it comes to the rest of the silhouette. All-plaid works just as well feathered cuffs which in turn works just as well as fringed hems. You look hard enough, and you're bound to find the print, texture or standout detail you're looking for, to elevate your coat game for the year's last roundup of standout looks you're planning on serving.

Credit for popularising the super-chic silhouette goes to Scandi brand TOTÊME. While this was as far back as 2021, this year's Scandi scarf controversy also adds a layer of contestation to the cut, though the winter scarf and the dupatta, thankfully, carry very different histories, both in terms of culture and in terms of fashion.