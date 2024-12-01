Upgrade your ethnic wardrobe: Corded sarees are the hot new trend

If you love sarees with a little extra flair, corded sarees might be your next favourite. These sarees are made using thick threads or cords woven into the fabric, creating beautiful raised patterns and a rich texture. They look elegant, feel luxurious, and have become a go-to for festive occasions and parties. Lately, celebrities like Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have been wearing them, and even Radhika Apte wowed everyone at Paris Fashion Week 2024 in a maroon corded saree.



Designer Rashi Kapoor explains why corded sarees are timeless, “Their rich textures and beautiful weaving make them perfect for celebrations. They often come with bright colours and decorative details, adding to their festive charm. Plus, they suit women of all ages, which makes them a popular choice for weddings and other events.”

Designer Nachiket Barve adds, “Corded sarees are a fresh take on traditional Indian wear. They blend classic elements like pleats with modern touches like pre-stitched styles, making them easier to wear for those not used to traditional draping.”

Kapoor further talks about how designers are now combining indian tradition with modern elements. “Designers now use bold colours, modern drapes, and even digital prints while keeping traditional weaving methods alive. This balance between old and new makes corded sarees a great choice for today’s women," says Kapoor.



Regional influences on corded saree

India’s rich cultural tapestry is beautifully reflected in the diverse regional variations of corded sarees. “Each region brings its own cultural influence to these sarees, making them truly unique. For instance, Maharashtrian Narayan Peth sarees stand out with their vibrant colours and intricate golden borders, while the Kanchipuram corded sarees from Tamil Nadu feature traditional temple motifs and heavy weaving." shares Kapoor.

She continues, "Banarasi corded sarees from Uttar Pradesh are renowned for their luxurious silk and exquisite zardozi work, showcasing the regional diversity of this timeless garment."



Styling tips for corded saree

Designer Rashi Kapoor shares her top tips for styling a corded saree. “Start with a draping style that complements your body shape to enhance the saree’s elegance. Pair it with a fitted blouse—embroidered or designer pieces work beautifully to elevate the overall look. Statement jewellery that matches the saree’s colours can add a touch of glamour, while your hairstyle also plays a key role. Consider an elegant updo or soft curls to highlight the saree’s intricate design.”

Stylist Isha Bhansali emphasises the modern appeal of corded sarees. “These sarees offer a stunning mix of sensual draping and structured tailoring, creating a cocktail-inspired vibe. You can style them with chic clutches, pumps, Kolhapuri sandals, or statement cocktail earrings. ”



