Can't get over Wamiqa Gabbi's netted veil at Couture Week 2024? Revisit celebrity looks that aced the aesthetic

Although Wamiqa Gabbi and Taha Shah Badussha's chemistry almost took over the sartorial regalia that was Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Asal & Mard show at the Hyundai India Couture Week, in association with Reliance Brands Limited, an FDCI initiative, there's no denying the powerful kickstart the showstoppers have given to the keynote fashion event currently underway in New Delhi. While each look and strut calls for its own decoding, what appears to have the internet in a chokehold is Wamiqa in a veil, an aesthetically weighed down and netted one at that. Here's decoding Wamiqa's look as well as other key celebrities who have aced this aesthetic previously. Wamiqa Gabbi at India Couture Week, Deepika Padukone for her wedding reception

Wamiqa Gabbi

The actor opened the show dressed in ivory from head to toe. The trail lehenga from the iconic designer duo's Botanical Bloom line, featured a sweetheart cut blouse carrying ivory silk threads and gold resham embroidery. Pearls and crystals embellished the svelte volume of the lehenga. While each of these make for standout details in their own right, what truly stole the show and tied the look together was the beaded, netted veil. The geometric cuts and weighed down look of the veil treaded the line between tradition and high-fashion, easily becoming one of the top highlights from the show.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has served uncountable fashion moments across her decades long career. The former Miss World and actor's Met Gala 2018 look however, has a fanbase of its own. Taking the red carpet in a tart velveteen burgundy gown from Ralph Lauren, the desi girl had heads turning, courtesy of her bejeweled hood studded with red Swarovski crystals and golden beads. Though essentially a specimen of hooded couture, the netted build of the cagey ensemble detail, coupled with the fact that it trailed down into her train, makes it a worthy placeholder in this list.

Deepika Padukone

Veils were clearly all the rage back in 2018. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh returned to Mumbai after their high-profile, intimate wedding at the exotic Lake Como in Italy. The reception that they hosted made for quite a welcome break from the all the ethnic revelry. A newlywed Deepika stunned in a bespoke all-red Zuhair Murad ensemble. While the thigh-high slit, bead and sequin work and plunging neckline were of course the key details of the look, what truly stood out was the 180-veil, also in red, sparsely dripping in beads.

Sonam Kapoor

Always setting trends with her sartorial choices, Sonam Kapoor was truly a vision to behold back in 2017 when she turned muse for Ralph & Russo. The actor took the runway at the Autumn Winter Couture Week in Paris dressed in a thoroughly embroidered white bridal peplum gown. The tulle veil, also embroidered with fluid floral motifs stood out for the fact that it was rooted in stunning head jewellery encasing her head and bun, rather similar to the mathapatti brides wear in India.

Rhea Kapoor

Celebrity stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor knows how to pull out all the stops when it comes to dressing her clients. She however, outdid herself for her own wedding. Dressed in a chanderi saree from Anamika Khanna, the ivory look was capped off with the most delicate pearl veil tastefully crafted by luxury bridal and fine jewellery house, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas. This look makes for a masterclass is artful subtlety.

Do you think veil couture is here to stay?