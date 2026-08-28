Why the humble bichiya is having a major fashion comeback in 2026

Toe rings are back, and they’re anything but subtle. After two decades in the fashion wilderness, the traditional bichiya is enjoying a visible comeback, with #toerings2026 crossing 300K views and celebrities such as Ananya Panday and Selena Gomez embracing the look. Once a Y2K staple sported by Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston, the toe ring is getting a 2026 update, from sleek diamond bands and minimalist styles to toe-ring sandals, a Western revival seen on Selena. Selena Gomez and Ananya Panday are bringing the toe ring back

“There’s been a growing acceptance of body jewellery, much of it inspired by tribal and regional Indian adornment. For many, it taps into nostalgia, pieces they may have seen their grandmothers wear, but are now being reinterpreted in a contemporary language. It becomes less about adornment and more about cultural identity. At the same time, indie costume jewellery brands have embraced “India chic” as an aesthetic, making these pieces a way to stand out, connect with heritage and stay on trend as Indian influences gain traction globally,” says designer Nachiket Barve on the resurgence.

Where to buy toe rings: Silvago: Silvago focuses on delicate, tarnish-resistant 925 silver designs featuring celestial motifs, mini birds, leaves, and understated everyday accents starting from ₹2500

Teejh: Teejh specialises in boho-chic, indie-inspired oxidised silver toe rings adorned with tribal motifs, enamel pops, and ghungroo details starting from ₹400 – ₹1,200

Zavya: Zavya focuses on delicate, stackable fine-silver designs, including rose gold-plated accents and subtle cubic zirconia elements starting from ₹1,100 – ₹2,000

Where to buy toe ring sandals Indifeet: Indifeet specialises in trendy cork-bed slides, chunky platforms, and casual strappy flats featuring minimalist toe-ring loops starting from ₹1,200 – ₹2,800

The Movida: The Movida delivers chic block-heels, sleek kitten-heeled mules, and contemporary strappy sandals with geometric toe-loop accents starting from ₹1,500 – ₹3,500

Westside delivers versatile, trendy toe-ring sandals featuring sleek block heels, studded loops, and minimalist neutral flats starting from ₹699 – ₹1,699