Zhavia Studio: A sustainable brand Zhaviah Studio is a designer label focusing on sustainability and craftsmanship. The name is a variation of the word 'Zahav' which means Golden in Hebrew. Zhaviah Studio: A sustainable fashion brand celebrating Indian handloom

We curate contemporary ready-to-wear clothing crafted from Indian handloom textiles, our pieces are esteemed for their timeless allure and breathability, working closely with over 60+ artisans and weavers, tribal communities and NGOs nationwide, spanning regions such as Assam, Manipur, Bihar, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Our design process is a creative journey that involves experimenting with various yarns, weaving techniques and detailed finishings. The designs and patterns of our fabrics play a pivotal role in determining the cuts and silhouettes of our final products. We have our manufacturing unit in Gurgaon along with additional arrangements in South Delhi, where we blend innovation and expertise to craft unique and high-quality garments.

“I try to experiment with different textiles, and India is a treasure trove for this. Every state offers something unique. We often travel to remote villages of the country to connect with local weavers. Each fabric has its own journey, and every thread tells the story of our weavers.”

Kartik Zhaviah Dada, Founder

Kartik Zhaviah Dada is the Founder of Zhaviah Studio, a slow fashion brand based out of Gurgaon. The brand is a reflection of his personal ethos of sustainable living and minimalism. He began his journey in the industry at the age of seventeen, working with a seamstress who mentored him for a year. Thereafter, he moved to Paris, where he studied fashion design and worked with several international designers and brands.

In 2022, Kartik embarked on a transformative journey that took him to Barcelona, designing garments for fast fashion brands. To understand the manufacturing side of the business, he moved to Dhaka, to work closely with factories. It was during this period that he witnessed the detrimental impact the fashion industry has on the environment.

“I witnessed thousands of workers sewing millions of garments on a single floor of a factory. Countless rejected pieces were discarded into landfills and the daily exploitation of workers was evident. Experiencing such a level of mass production and exploitation was, to say the least, traumatizing.”

Considering this as a disaster in happening, Kartik redirected his efforts towards promoting sustainability in fashion. Meanwhile, he worked with NGOs associated with the United Nations, dedicating himself to promoting initiatives that foster a more sustainable future.

In November 2023, Kartik founded Zhaviah Studio with the ultimate goal of promoting sustainability and supporting the artisanal communities in India.

Sustainability and Ethics

“Empowering our artisanal communities is crucial for building a sustainable future, especially in the face of climate change.”

Since founding Zhaviah, we have committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To achieve a balanced mix of economic, environmental, and social sustainability, we've embraced 8 SDGs that resonate with our ethos and guide all of our decisions and we are working towards achieving more goals as we grow.

We believe in the power of community and empowerment. Our team travels to remote villages in India, where we engage with tribal communities to create sustainable employment opportunities. We work closely with them, helping them harness their skills while preserving their rich cultural heritage.

By fostering a supportive environment to promote their crafts, we aim to uplift these communities, ensuring that their voices are heard and their artistry is celebrated. Together, we are not just creating products; we are building a brighter future for women in these vibrant villages.

We produce fabrics in small quantities, which allows us to create unique pieces in limited runs. This approach not only minimizes waste but also ensures that each item is crafted with intention and care. By sourcing materials thoughtfully and focusing on limited production, we prevent excess fabric from going unused, promoting a more responsible and eco-friendly cycle.

Our commitment to sustainability extends to offering clients the option to customize according to their desired measurements, thus mitigating overproduction. At our workshop, we make sure to repurpose leftover fabrics and scraps, transforming them into patches for men's shirts, and crop tops, or integrating them into innovative garment creations.

“At our core, we are more than just a clothing brand; we are a movement dedicated to making a positive impact on the world.”

