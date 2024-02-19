I have faced tough years but didn’t give up, ever: Akanksha Juneja

Actor Akanksha Juneja says many actors face financial issues on day-to-day basis and sadly we all take it with a pinch of salt. Actor Akanksha Juneja

“When a project ends, an actor goes through ‘waiting period’ and, amid this, he or she often faces financial crisis. A lot needs to change in the pay pattern that is been followed but at the end of the day no one wants to talk about it. I faced tough years due to financial instability but refused to give up. I knew, I had to wait for my turn. You can’t get the best of the world – I mean acha kaam bhi ho and good pay package bhi ho. It’s not easy to have things done on your likes and dislikes,” says the Dil Se Hai Dua (2011) and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (2013) actor.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Juneja adds, “It’s an unstable profession, as after every project we are on a lookout for the next one – like a newcomer. And soon, financial issues start cropping up. I remember, I had to wait for months to get work even though I had done a prominent show. After I bagged Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 (2020-22), it was then I started to gain ground. I also learned my lesson to save for a rainy day. I have been around for some time; I well understand the game. At the end of the day, it’s no one to blame except you.”

Things have been looking up for her and Juneja hopes this year will be a game changer for her as an artiste.

“When I was offered Kundali Bhagya last year, I was like this is going to be my turning point. It was a big opportunity for me. I was looking for something strong and fortunately, I did get it. I don’t want to leave any scope for a miss and want to take my craft and love for acting a step up,” concludes the actor.