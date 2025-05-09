'Wapas mile na mile, India ka kuch nahi bigdega': Soldier's duty-bound parting shot goes viral amid India-Pak conflict

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 in Kashmir's Baisaran Valley, carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) militants, was avenged with May 7's Operation Sindoor, a series of precision missile strikes across 9 terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan, as predicted, retaliated by attempting to attack Amritsar with missiles, followed by more consistent attempts to target cities along the western border. Jammu took the hit particularly bad, with Pakistan focusing much of its attempts there. Also hit in varying degrees were Kupwara, Rajouri and Baramulla in J&K, Pathankot in Punjab and Jaisalmer and Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Soldier's steely resolve wins hearts in viral clip amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict(Photos: Instagram)

With a barrage of clips, information and sentiments doing the rounds of the internet, a few glimpses, capturing our troops' steely resolve has not only been obviously winning hearts, but is contributing to solidifying the national sentiment of unity. One such video in particular, has been going viral, featuring a soldier who matter-of-factly states how his 45-day leave has been cancelled right as it begun and that he will be heading back to the troops in a bit. He says, "Abhi yudh ka aagaz ho chuka hai. Hum log aaye hue the 45 din ki chutti ke liye. Abhi kal hi wahan se aa chuka hai bulawa, 'wapis aa jao bhai'. Yahin se ravana ho jaayenge, ghar jaane ka bhi kaam nahi hai".

But it is what he said right after this that seems to have struck a poignant chord in the hearts of Indians. He confidently says, “Wapas dobara mile na mile, iss baat ki koi guarantee nahi hai, lekin India ka kuch nahi bigdega, iss baat ki guarantee hai”.

He adds, "Jab bhi aapko yeh sunne ko milega ki Bharat ne Pakistan pe hamla kiya, toh aap iss baat ko confirm kar lena ke jo aapko yeh naara sunne ko milega, woh aapko Lahore se milega. Hum wahin pe milenge".

In reference to the ice cream the soldier was enjoying through the conversation, the interviewer in jest adds, "Agli ice cream Lahore mein khayenge?" to which the braveheart responds with a laugh, "Wahin pe juice peeyenge".

" 'Hum vapas mile na mile India ka kuch nahi bigdega” coldest line ever 🔥 Salute to our army 🙏🫡", "Wapas to Milenge Jarur Bhai 🔥 Jai Hind 🔥", "Pray for our soldiers they’re out there risking their lives just to keep us safe while we eat ,sleep, watch shows and enjoy our lives as it is. All the love and respect to our soldiers. May god keep you safe and sound. 🤍❤️‍🩹", "Heros ❤️" and "Man he won our hearts 💕".

Jai Hind!